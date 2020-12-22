SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis postpone game at Illinois after false positive COVID-19 test

Tuesday’s Southern Illinois University at University of Illinois women’s basketball game was postponed just after 9 a.m. when an SIU player tested positive for COVID-19, according to an athletic department spokesman.

However, it turned out to be a false positive. Tests administered later Tuesday after the team returned to Carbondale all turned out to be negative.

It is the fifth Saluki game to be canceled or postponed in the last month due to the pandemic. The program was paused for seven days on Nov. 27 following a positive test that canceled a game at Memphis, as well as an appearance in the Compass Challenge at Eastern Illinois.

SIU was going to resume its season on Dec. 11 with a home game against Saint Louis, but the Billikens’ program pressed the pause button when it had a positive test. The Salukis since have played four games, beating Austin Peay, Southeast Missouri State and Kansas City before losing Sunday at Missouri.

It was the second postponement in four days for Illinois, which saw its Saturday home game with Michigan never get off the ground because of a positive test within the Wolverines’ program.