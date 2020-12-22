SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis postpone game at Illinois after positive COVID-19 test

Tuesday’s Southern Illinois University at University of Illinois women’s basketball game was postponed just after 9 a.m. when an SIU player tested positive for COVID-19, according to an athletic department spokesman.
The game could possibly be rescheduled after Christmas or later in the season. A spokesman from the Illinois athletic department confirmed the postponement and added that Fighting Illini players were being sent home for Christmas.
SIU traveled to Champaign on Monday and underwent coronavirus testing in the hotel that night, which everyone passed. Another test at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday caught the presence of COVID-19.
It is the fifth Saluki game to be canceled or postponed in the last month due to the pandemic. The program was paused for seven days on Nov. 27 following a positive test that canceled a game at Memphis, as well as an appearance in the Compass Challenge at Eastern Illinois.
SIU was going to resume its season on Dec. 11 with a home game against Saint Louis, but the Billikens’ program pressed the pause button when it had a positive test. The Salukis since have played four games, beating Austin Peay, Southeast Missouri State and Kansas City before losing Sunday at Missouri.
It was the second postponement in four days for Illinois, which saw its Saturday home game with Michigan never get off the ground because of a positive test within the Wolverines’ program.
SIU’s next scheduled game is its Missouri Valley Conference opener Jan. 1 against Evansville at the Banterra Center at 3 p.m. Players are scheduled to be tested after returning to campus Tuesday afternoon.
If there are no further positive tests, the New Year’s Day game won’t be affected. Another positive test could put that weekend series — the teams also play on Jan. 2 — in jeopardy.