MOLINE — There are some things that don’t change about March in the Quad Cities.

Snow, cold weather, frigid conditions in whatever name the building has – this year it’s Vibrant Arena at the MARK – and SIU eliminating Indiana State from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The Salukis blew a 12-point lead in the final four minutes Thursday night but survived when Ashley Jones made two foul shots with 10.5 seconds left and Promise Taylor blocked Del’Janae Williams’ potential game-winner to preserve an 81-79 first round win.

“We’ve said all year that the game honors toughness,” said SIU coach Kelly Bond-White. “I wrote that on the board before the game. Then I marked through game and wrote in life. I thought we were resilient tonight and I thought our defense led us.”

SIU (12-18) gets a third crack at second-seeded Belmont in a Friday night semifinal at 6:02 p.m., while the Sycamores (11-19) start the offseason after their seventh loss in eight games. It marked the third straight year the Salukis knocked them out of the MVC tourney.

Williams drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining for a 79-78 Indiana State lead, capping a 15-2 run that erased the Salukis’ 76-64 advantage. But Jones was fouled on an inbounds pass by Caitlin Anderson and rimmed in both foul shots.

Williams drove to the foul line on the Sycamores’ ensuing possession and pulled up at the foul line, but Taylor snuffed it out for her sixth block of the night. Jaidynn Mason grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 4.8 seconds left.

Mason made the first and missed the second, but Laniah Randle won a loose ball and passed the ball out to Jones near the midcourt line. She dribbled out the remaining time.

Jones and Quierra Love each scored 15 points for SIU, while Shemera Williams added 14 and Mason finished with 10. Randle finished with eight points and nine rebounds. More importantly, the Salukis were a plus 17 with her on the floor in 28 minutes.

“They don’t have a stat for deflections,” Bond-White said, “but if they did, Laniah probably would lead us. She was all over the place tonight, making the tough plays.”

Williams poured in 27 points and dished out eight assists for Indiana State, while Anna McKendree gunned in 25 points, going 7-of-11 from the 3-point line. Chelsea Cain finished with 14 points as the Sycamores made 31-of-63 shots, about 10% better than their season average.

The first half was played out in three distinct stages. For starters, SIU made six of eight shots while Indiana State missed its first eight and went 2-for-12 before coach Chad Killinger asked for time after Tamara Nard’s layup made it 14-4 at the 4:47 mark.

Then the Sycamores owned the next eight minutes. They finally made some shots and the Salukis cooled off. They also kept turning the ball over, committing seven in the first quarter. Indiana State rattled off the period’s final nine points for a 16-all tie.

Its momentum continued into the second quarter. SIU endured a 5:58 scoreless stretch that Taylor ended with a putback with 9:29 left. But that was a mere band-aid over a wound that needed a tourniquet. McKendree drilled consecutive 3-pointers and forced a timeout from Bond-White with 6:34 remaining and the Salukis trailing 27-18.

That set in motion a 21-6 burst by SIU to end the half. Williams ignited it with a pair of driving layups and a feed to Nard for another layup. Then she finished the half by pilfering an inbounds pass with 2.9 seconds remaining and dishing to Laniah Randle for a bank shot that beat the horn for a 39-33 Saluki lead.

Bond-White yelled “no fouls” just before Williams reached for the ball.

“I saw she turned away,” Williams said with a grin, “and I took the ball away and told Laniah to make the shot. I thought that run was big, gave us a lot of momentum.”

DAWG BITES

Jones was a second team All-MVC selection in voting that was released on Wednesday night, while Love earned a spot on the All-Defensive Team and Mason was picked to the All-Freshman Team. Jones also made the All-Newcomer Team. … Taylor didn’t make any of the all-conference teams despite blocking a program-record 93 shots for the year. … The result extended SIU’s win streak over Indiana State to 11 games, dating back to the 2019-20 season.