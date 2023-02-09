SIU's women's basketball team starts a weekend road trip Friday night with a 6:30 tip-off at Missouri Valley Conference leader Illinois State.

The Salukis (8-13, 5-7) are coming off a 77-47 rout of Valparaiso Saturday that was just their second win in nine games. It was the fewest points they've allowed this year and their second-largest margin of victory in a game this year.

SIU got 19 points each from Promise Taylor and Ashley Jones against Valpo. It was a season high for Taylor, who also blocked five shots. Her 56 rejections lead the Valley and rank eighth in Division I.

Illinois State (17-5, 11-1) has won 10 straight games, including a 59-56 decision over the Salukis on Jan. 7 in Carbondale on a late 3-pointer by Paige Robinson that gave it a 57-56 edge. Robinson is second in the MVC in scoring at 18.5 ppg.

After this game, SIU travels to Peoria for a 2 p.m. contest on Super Bowl Sunday with Bradley.