Glance box

Indiana State vs. SIU

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Vibrant Arena at the MARK (9,200), Moline

TV: ESPN+ (Scott Warmann, Laura Leonard)

Radio: STEVE 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Indiana State 11-18, 6-14; SIU 11-18, 8-12

SIU Update: Last week’s Iowa road trip served primarily to improve some stats, harm the team’s overall record and set their seed for this week. The good news is that on paper, the Salukis have a first round matchup against a team they’ve beaten 10 straight times in the last four years. This year’s games were actually competitive, a 60-58 squeaker on New Year’s Eve in Terre Haute and a 79-64 decision on Feb. 23 in Carbondale that saw SIU blitz Indiana State 27-10 in the fourth quarter. Ashley Jones finished the season as the MVC’s fourth-leading scorer at 17.4 ppg, while Promise Taylor owns the program’s single-season record for blocked shots after collecting her 83rd of the year at Drake on Saturday

Indiana State Update: The Sycamores lost six of their last seven to end the year, with the only win coming against a Bradley team that went 1-19 in the Valley. While they were solid defensively, allowing just under 67 ppg, they weren’t good enough on offense, tallying just under 64 ppg and making only 39.9 % from the field. Del’Janae Williams is the team’s leading scorer at 13.4 ppg but freshman Bella Finnegan pumped in a game-high 21 points last month when Indiana State lost at SIU. Perhaps the biggest reason the Sycamores didn’t have the season they hoped for is that they racked up 110 more turnovers than they had assists (469-359).