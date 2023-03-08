MOLINE — When the SIU women last played Indiana State on Feb. 23, they trailed 54-52 after three quarters.
Then their defense played arguably their best fourth quarter of the season’s second half, forcing seven turnovers and allowing 10 points as the Salukis outscored the Sycamores by 17 points to grab a 79-64 win.
That’s the kind of defense first-year coach Kelly Bond-White is looking for when seventh-seeded SIU (11-18) matches up again with 10th-seeded Indiana State at 6 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
“Our defense stepped up in the third quarter,” Bond-White said of the last game with the Sycamores, “and in the fourth, that gave us the separation that enabled us to win the ball game.”
That’s notable because it’s one of the few times SIU has won a game with defense. For all the times the Salukis have stolen the ball or blocked shots, there have been far too many times when they have allowed an easy layup, open 3-pointer or fouled.
All of SIU’s firepower – the team averaged 73.4 ppg, tied for 44th in Division I – couldn’t make up for the 75 ppg it yielded. Opponents canned a whopping 37% from the 3-point line and averaged more than 23 foul shots per game. In fact, the Salukis tried just 28 more free throws (512) than their opponents made (484).
Is it any wonder that when asked Monday what she most wants to see from her team this week, Bond-White’s answer had to do with consistency on defense?
“We’re looking at doing a couple of different things,” she said. “We are looking to apply pressure when we can. We led the league in steals and it gave us some extra possessions. But we gave up too many paint points. We just want to be consistent in the paint.”
Which gets back to the worry Bond-White harbored from the preseason. For the talent the roster has, it clearly never cohered on defense in the way last year’s MVC regular season champs did. That was understandable; few Division I teams anywhere had three fifth-year seniors and a fourth-year senior in their lineup.
Abby Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey, Gabby Walker and Caitlin Link may not have possessed the quickest feet, but they knew how to play defense in a team concept. If someone beat Link off the dribble, Walker was there to take the charge. Silvey knew to funnel a driver towards the middle, knowing Brockmeyer would offer rim protection.
Can this SIU team figure it out now when it has only done so in stretches this year? This is its last chance to do so and it comes against an opponent that it’s beaten 10 straight times, dating back to January 2020.
The Sycamores (11-18) nearly broke that string on New Year’s Eve, leading by 11 points as the fourth quarter started. But a 19-6 Saluki run, punctuated by Laniah Randle’s game-ending blocked shot of Del’Janae Williams as time expired, gave them a 60-58 win.
Indiana State had its share of close losses during a 6-14 run through the league. But a lack of scoring and the inability to stay away from turnovers kept it from breaking through in the manner it desired last fall.
“We’ve battled and played with the top teams in the league,” said coach Chad Killinger, “but we get in these ruts of about five minutes where it costs us the game.”
The winner of this one has the task of meeting Belmont, which has won 14 consecutive games, at 6 p.m. Friday. The Bruins tied Illinois State for the regular season title but lost the teams’ only meeting, so they wound up with the No. 2 seed.