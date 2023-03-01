The SIU women's basketball team starts its last road trip of the regular season Thursday night with a 6 p.m. start at Missouri Valley Conference rival Northern Iowa.

The Salukis (11-16, 8-10) are coming off a 105-59 rout of Evansville on Saturday in their last home game. Center Promise Taylor recorded a 20-point, 11-rebound, 10-blocked shot triple-double, the first of its kind in SIU and MVC history.

Taylor became the third Division I player to record a triple-double with blocked shots this year, joining Saint Louis' Brooke Flowers and Stanford's Cameron Brink. Taylor has blocked 82 shots this year, tying a school record, and her 3.0 blocks per game are tied for fifth in Division I.

SIU enters the game tied for sixth in the conference with UIC, although the Flames own the tiebreaker because of a head-to-head win on Jan. 14 in Chicago. The Salukis can finish no worse than seventh with one win in their last two games. They could still finish as low as ninth with two losses and the wrong combination of results.

UNI (19-8, 14-4) is a game behind co-leaders Belmont and Illinois State. It beat SIU 94-81 on Jan. 28 at Banterra Center.

— The Southern