They sat mostly stone-faced on the bench early Saturday night in St. Louis, their season coming to an end.

SIU’s men’s basketball team lost 65-52 to Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals, finishing the year at 23-10. A school spokesman confirmed Thursday that it would not play in the College Basketball Invitational, officially stretching its postseason-less streak to 15 years.

It’s not known whether the CBI offered the Salukis a spot, but I don’t know if that matters. What does matter is that a season that offered such high hopes in November and even in mid-February came crashing down with the realization the team wasn’t good enough.

And despite all of coach Bryan Mullins’ roster revamping that was supposed to make the team less susceptible to the scoring droughts that have troubled them during his four-year reign on the sideline, it was a lack of offense that did them in again.

For the second straight year, SIU again relied on Marcus Domask and Lance Jones for nearly half its scoring. The duo tallied 29.8 of the team’s 64 ppg in 2021-22, then supplied 30.5 of the squad’s 65.7 ppg this year.

When one was off, the Salukis couldn’t always cover for it. There were times when Xavier Johnson, Clarence Rupert, Jawaun Newton or Troy D’Amico had a double-figure game, but that kind of supplemental scoring didn’t rise to the level some envisioned.

SIU never found the third scorer a championship game usually possesses. As Les Winkeler mentioned in Friday’s column, the one thing it didn’t have was a slashing forward who could create a shot with the shot clock inside 10 seconds. If the ball wasn’t moving – if the team was going into iso mode – the Salukis weren’t scoring.

Ultimately, that puts too much pressure on the defense to be perfect. And while SIU finished with a better defensive field goal percentage this year, its margin of error still wasn’t what one would expect from a 23-win outfit.

One could make the case that the Salukis were fortunate to win 23 games. They were 10-2 in games decided by five points or less, almost completely opposite from last year when they consistently lost one or two-possession games.

According to kenpom.com, SIU’s luck factor, which was one of the worst in the nation last year, was 26th this year at +.087. The only MVC team with a better luck “score” was Murray State at +.095. Didn’t get it anywhere, either.

Point is, there may be a regression to the mean for the Salukis in tight games next year. Teams play a lot of those in the Valley, which remains mostly a possession-by-possession league despite the faster tempos of Belmont and Indiana State.

And will SIU play its tight games next year without Domask and Jones? The answer to that question figures to come sooner instead of later. Both went through Senior Night last month but have a fifth year of eligibility if they want to use it.

If both play their fifth year in Carbondale, the Salukis should contend in the MVC. If one stays and one goes, which seems like the most unlikely scenario, they’ll be a bit less potent. If both depart? Seems very likely they take a step or two backwards.

In the final analysis, a seven-win improvement over last year and the program’s first 20-win season since Barry Hinson was stalking the sidelines looks good on paper. Given that the program’s stated goal in November was to be playing in the NCAA Tournament in March, though, missing the postseason puts a pall over what was accomplished.