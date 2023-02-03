C’mon, folks, did you really think SIU was going to go 18-2 and win this version of the Valley by three games?

Reading a few reactions after the Salukis lost winnable games at Illinois State and Bradley, you’d have thought they were scrapping to stay out of sixth or seventh place instead of contending for their first regular season title since 2007.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: The night SIU, Murray State became rivals As it stands right now, Missouri Valley Conference administrators and fans should be rooting like hell for an SIU-Murray State matchup at Arch Madness.

Look, losing at Illinois State isn’t good, but road favorites lose all the time at underdogs. Remember that then-No. 2 Alabama got boatraced a week ago at Oklahoma, which at last week was 9th in the Big 12, and that this week’s current No. 2, Tennessee, ate a 13-point loss Wednesday night at Florida.

Championship contenders lose on the road in conference play. Opponents know what you want to do and how to stop it. Every once in a while, a sub-500 team like Illinois State hits 11 of 19 from 3, gets big offensive rebounds and makes timely defensive plays.

And perhaps they got a call or two as well. It will remain one of life’s mysteries that Marcus Domask played 39 minutes, scored 32 points and took 25 shots without getting one trip to that line that day.

There was enough contact on a few of his drives and post-up to merit at least one shooting foul, but a crew with two of the league’s top refs on it somehow felt otherwise. That proves even good referees have poor games.

You can argue all you want that maybe Domask should have tried to hunt more than five shots at Bradley or that he should have at least gotten more touches. Maybe so, but give Malevy Leons and other Braves credit for guarding him well. They’re on scholarship, too.

And ordering Domask to shoot more misses the point of what makes him such a valued player. He passes for profit as well as anyone in the Valley. SIU is at its best when he scores 15 and tacks on about a half-dozen helpers.

Point is, these losses happened and there’s nothing that one can do to change it. There’s now a four-way tie for first in the Valley and four more teams a game behind them. Two-thirds of the league can legitimately dream of a top seed at Arch Madness.

Yeah, the Salukis could have established command of the league race by merely splitting the two games they lost. But I’ll still walk on the tightrope and say they remain in the best position for the No. 1 seed when they get to St. Louis for one reason – the schedule.

Beginning with Sunday’s visit from Missouri State, SIU plays four of the last seven at Banterra Center, where it’s lost just once this year. Two of its three road games – Valparaiso, UIC – are winnable. The other one is at surging Drake.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Trust, little things key big SIU win The team that seemingly found ways to lose tight games last year found a way to win one against the biggest brand-name team it will play during the regular season.

If the Salukis carry their home games and take care of business against Valparaiso and UIC, they’ll go 15-5. At this point, 15-5 looks like a record good enough to earn at least a share of the regular season title, if not the whole thing.

If nothing else, they at least want to avoid playing on Thursday, which means earning a top four seed. While eight teams might be capable of winning the conference tournament, four will have a much better chance simply because they won’t have to win four games in four days.

So SIU fans shouldn’t tear a rotator cuff reaching for the panic button – yet. The Salukis remain in good position, even though they wish they didn’t have to share with so many.