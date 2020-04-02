Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Mullins again tasked with roster rebuild

Southern Illinois University men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins is living the life of a JUCO coach.
For the second straight year Mullins will be faced with the task of retooling SIU’s roster. As expected, a substantial part of the roster bailed last year when Mullins was named coach. That’s not a negative reflection on Mullins, coaching changes normally result in rosters being reshuffled.
As a stopgap measure, Mullins brought in a pair of graduate transfers, Barret Benson and Ronnie Suggs. With just two seniors with significant playing experience on the roster, Aaron Cook and Eric McGill, the addition of Benson and Suggs brought stability and a measure of experience.
By the same token, graduate transfers ARE stopgap measures. They fill a void, but don’t address long-term issues.
With Benson, Suggs, McGill and Cook slated to exhaust their eligibility, Mullins was well aware the roster would have to be remade once again this season. But, things got significantly more complicated in the past 10 days.
Since about the time we have been told to shelter in place because of the coronavirus, there has been an exodus of basketball players from the Banterra Center.
Aaron Cook, who played just six games for SIU last year, is seeking a medical redshirt. His return next year would have been a huge bonus for the underclass group headed by Marcus Domask, Lance Jones and Trent Brown.
However, it was alarming that Cook never said he was planning to remain a Saluki. This week, Cook announced he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Previously, Brendon Gooch, Harwin Francois, Karrington Davis and Stevan Jeremic announced they were leaving. Gooch is also leaving as a graduate transfer.
The loss of Gooch and Jeremic aren’t surprising.
Gooch was a player without a position. He frequently had to be used as a post player although his body type is more suited for perimeter play. Still, there were times he was an effective player.
Hopefully, he’ll find a place where he’ll see more playing time.
Jeremic struggled with injuries throughout the year. The speed of the Division I game was also an issue for him.
However, I didn’t foresee Francois and Davis leaving.
Francois is an intriguing player. He came to SIU with the reputation of being a deadly 3-point shooter. After struggling early in the year, Francois found his rhythm at mid-year. Long and athletic, Francois also had his moments on the boards.
Yet, his playing time diminished down the stretch.
Despite that, Saluki fans couldn’t help but be intrigued by a 2020-21 starting lineup that included Jones, Domask, Cook and Francois.
That leaves Davis who returned at midseason after nearly a two-year absence from the court. Davis was rehabbing an Achilles tendon injury. He transferred to SIU from Nebraska.
Davis saw considerable playing time in the final third of the season with mixed success. He showed an ability to get to the glass, although he struggled to finish at times. Davis also proved he could score from the perimeter.
On the other hand, there were extended periods of empty minutes. Davis has a great basketball body and good athleticism. Plus, another year of strengthening his ankle will likely bolster his game.
So, like a JUCO coach, Mullins is faced with a substantial roster overhaul for the second year in a row.
The success of Domask, Jones and Brown last season gives SIU fans reason for optimism, but it’s clear the Salukis need help in the paint and some additional experience wouldn’t hurt.
Mullins rose to the occasion last year. He’ll have to do it again.
