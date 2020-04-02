Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Mullins again tasked with roster rebuild

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Southern Illinois University men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins is living the life of a JUCO coach.

For the second straight year Mullins will be faced with the task of retooling SIU’s roster. As expected, a substantial part of the roster bailed last year when Mullins was named coach. That’s not a negative reflection on Mullins, coaching changes normally result in rosters being reshuffled.

As a stopgap measure, Mullins brought in a pair of graduate transfers, Barret Benson and Ronnie Suggs. With just two seniors with significant playing experience on the roster, Aaron Cook and Eric McGill, the addition of Benson and Suggs brought stability and a measure of experience.

By the same token, graduate transfers ARE stopgap measures. They fill a void, but don’t address long-term issues.

With Benson, Suggs, McGill and Cook slated to exhaust their eligibility, Mullins was well aware the roster would have to be remade once again this season. But, things got significantly more complicated in the past 10 days.

Since about the time we have been told to shelter in place because of the coronavirus, there has been an exodus of basketball players from the Banterra Center.