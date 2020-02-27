Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Mullins should be MVC Coach of the Year

But, you don’t build a program around JUCO's. Programs are built from the bottom up.

The Salukis brought in the trio of Marcus Domask, Lance Jones and Trent Brown.

It became clear from the season’s opening tip that Domask was a special player. He is a versatile athlete that can score, defend and rebound. And, it didn’t take long for Saluki fans to see his basketball IQ was off the charts.

Domask, better than most freshman, understands he doesn’t have to be the centerpiece of the offense to be effective. He lets the game come to him.

At the beginning of the season, it appeared as if Jones would be a welcome depth player. At the beginning of the season it was clear he brought grit and a surprising physical maturity to the floor.

Then, the unthinkable happened – Aaron Cook was lost for the season. Jones was inserted at point guard and his growth as a player has been exponential. If it weren’t for Domask, Jones would be a leading candidate for Freshman of the Year honors.