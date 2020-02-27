Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Mullins should be MVC Coach of the Year

There have been a few whispers, but it needs to be said out loud: Bryan Mullins should be the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year.
The Salukis were picked dead last in the MVC’s preseason poll. And, for good reason.
With heavy losses to graduation, the resignation of Barry Hinson and the subsequent defections, the Salukis returned just three players – starting guards Eric McGill and Aaron Cook and reserve forward Brendan Gooch.
The McGill and Cook combination is as solid as any guard pairing in the Valley, and the MVC is a guard-oriented conference, but with virtually no experienced players returning at forward … a last place finish seemed reasonable.
It was clear from the outset that Mullins would not only have to install a new system, but almost completely overhaul the roster. Again, hardly a reason for optimism.
Mullins attacked the rebuild in as rational a fashion possible. He brought in a pair of graduate transfers – Barret Benson and Ronnie Suggs. That duo filled two holes – depth at forward and experience.
At the same time, Mullins resisted any temptation to fill the roster with JUCO transfers. During the glory years of Bruce Weber, Matt Painter and Chris Lowery, the Salukis plugged roster holes judiciously with JUCO transfers – Lamar Owen and Tyrone Green come to mind.
But, you don’t build a program around JUCO's. Programs are built from the bottom up.
The Salukis brought in the trio of Marcus Domask, Lance Jones and Trent Brown.
It became clear from the season’s opening tip that Domask was a special player. He is a versatile athlete that can score, defend and rebound. And, it didn’t take long for Saluki fans to see his basketball IQ was off the charts.
Domask, better than most freshman, understands he doesn’t have to be the centerpiece of the offense to be effective. He lets the game come to him.
At the beginning of the season, it appeared as if Jones would be a welcome depth player. At the beginning of the season it was clear he brought grit and a surprising physical maturity to the floor.
Then, the unthinkable happened – Aaron Cook was lost for the season. Jones was inserted at point guard and his growth as a player has been exponential. If it weren’t for Domask, Jones would be a leading candidate for Freshman of the Year honors.
In the meantime, Brown hasn’t lived up to his dead-eye shooting reputation, but he has brought a surprising defensive toughness to the team. He doesn’t start games, but he is frequently on the floor at the end of games, chasing the opposition’s top-scoring guard.
The most impressive thing about Mullins’ first year, he hasn’t asked this team to do anything they’re incapable of doing. This is not an offensive juggernaut – SIU is the lowest scoring team in the league. But, they defend.
This isn’t the in-your-face, I’ll take the ball anytime I want defense made famous by Floorburn U, but it is sound positional defense team defense. Any quality athlete is capable of playing good defense, and Mullins’ team has bought in.
What they lack in pure basketball ability, but make up for in cohesiveness and smart play.
There have been bumps in the road – the second half at Northern Iowa on Sunday was ugly. But, for the most part Mullins has knitted together a quality team – and he did it on the fly.
That is impressive.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com / on Twitter @LesWinkeler.