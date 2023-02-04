Kill those alarm clocks for a day. Enjoy the chance to sleep in.

It was hard to tell who was happier at the end of SIU’s 77-47 women’s basketball win Saturday over Valparaiso – Saluki players or coaches.

That’s because SIU coach Kelly Bond-White promised the team if they could hold the Beacons under 50 points, they could take a morning off from the 6 a.m. practices they’d started this week in order to fix the poor defense ailing the team.

So when Saluki players pumped their fists in the air as time expired, it wasn’t just because they snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in nine games.

It was because Sunday, unless they really want to, they won’t have to wake up while the sky is still dark and trudge into Banterra Center for what Bond-White has called the Breakfast Club.

“That’s why you saw so much energy at the end of the game,” Bond-White grinned. “That’s why they were so locked in.”

In Valparaiso (4-17, 2-10 Missouri Valley Conference), SIU (8-13, 5-7) had what a Jeopardy player might call a dream board. The Beacons entered the game struggling to score (under 60 ppg) and unable to take care of the ball (18.9 turnovers per game).

They started no one taller than 6-foot-1, giving them little chance to hurt the Salukis inside, and lacked the ability to consistently beat defenders off the dribble. Even though Valpo tried to slow the game down and succeeded at times to start each half, SIU pressure kept it from being able to do more than control pace occasionally.

Besides practices that only Molly Ringwald and Emilio Estevez could love, Bond-White reached back for further inspiration. When she was working under Gary Blair at Arkansas, she got to know Nolan Richardson, who guided the Razorback men to the 1994 national title with a running, pressing style that was dubbed “40 Minutes of Hell.”

“Shame on me for thinking I didn’t have the pieces to play that way,” Bond-White said. “I told them, ‘We’re getting back to 40 minutes of hell defensively, getting up the line, getting after people.’ We’re pressuring them and not letting them do what they want to do.”

It took three quarters for the effects of that pressure to break the Beacons, but beginning with Promise Taylor’s layup to start the fourth period, the regal canines ripped off a 19-3 run to end the game’s competitive phase.

Taylor enjoyed her most efficient game for the Salukis, hitting 8 of 9 shots against smaller defenders and scoring 19 points while blocking four shots. Ashley Jones added 19 points to go along with six steals and five assists, and freshman Jaidynn Mason added 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting.

Bond-White said after the game that she made Taylor mad before the game, noting that the player herself said she plays better when angry.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve always played better when I’m mad,” Taylor confirmed. “I just kind of came in with that mindset already. I didn’t need to have anything happen.”

SIU finished the day at 48.4% from the floor, drawing assists on 21 of its 30 field goals. It boasted a whopping 32-2 advantage in points off turnovers, forcing 28 miscues and committing only 11, three after halftime.

In short, it was not just a win, but the kind of one-sided result that the Salukis badly needed after failing to have much impact against the league’s top teams in the first half of MVC play.

“This shows our capability, our potential,” Taylor said.

DAWG BITES

Bond-White opted to stick with the same lineup she used in Wednesday night’s loss to Missouri State, which meant junior point guard Quierra Love came off the bench for the second straight game. Love didn’t score in 26 minutes but passed out a game-high six assists against just two turnovers. … Leah Earnest tallied a team-high 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Valpo, but leading scorer Olivia Brown made only 3 of 11 shots for seven points in 27 minutes. The Beacons tried just 41 shots, 21 fewer than SIU, because of the turnover discrepancy. … The Salukis are off until a 6:30 p.m. game Friday at MVC leader Illinois State.