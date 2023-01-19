SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis aim to snap skid at Murray State

SIU's women's basketball team attempts to snap a three-game losing streak Friday in a 6 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference contest at Murray State.

The Salukis are coming off a 65-62 defeat Saturday at UIC, where they blew a 14-point second quarter lead. They owned second half leads in all three losses but have not been able to finish those games off. They have been outscored by 40 points in the second half of losses at Missouri State and UIC.

SIU (6-9, 3-3) is led by Ashley Jones, who's averaging 15 ppg. Shemera Williams is scoring 13.2 in six games since becoming eligible on Dec. 29 and Promise Taylor leads the Valley with 2.4 blocked shots per game.

Murray State (11-4, 4-2) is a contender in its first year in the Valley. Its leader is senior Katelyn Young, who averages 21.1 ppg to lead the conference. Young, who is 13th in Division I in scoring, also cans 56% from the field.

The Salukis finish their four-game road trip on Sunday at Belmont.