SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis roll to win over Loyola

CHICAGO — Southern Illinois University senior forward Abby Brockmeyer squinted at the Gentile Arena scoreboard Thursday night, searching to make sense of something.

No, the Loyola Chicago event staff hadn’t saluted the fruits of the Salukis’ 51-28 rout of the Ramblers with an electronic display. Besides, the feat the SIU women’s basketball team had secured might look a little wonky in big lights, anyway.

To Brockmeyer, it was how the Salukis clinched at least a share of the program’s first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title since 2006-07 that left her suddenly stupefied. SIU hounded the Ramblers into 22.4 percent shooting, including 0-for-13 from 3-point range, en route to its eighth straight win.

“They scored [16] points in the first half, and then for us to come out in the second half and defend even harder,” Brockmeyer grinned. “That’s not always been our strong suit as long as I’ve been here, but this year, I think it shows that if we can play defense, we can win championships.”

Or slivers of them, for now.

SIU (20-7, 15-2 MVC) maintained a one-game edge against Missouri State, which defeated visiting Valparaiso 66-46 on Thursday.

The Salukis can earn an outright conference title with a win at Valparaiso in the regular-season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday. The two-time defending Valley regular-season champ Bears visit Loyola (17-11, 9-8) at that hour.

Either result will determine how raucous the Salukis’ locker room grows at mid-afternoon Saturday, as well as the final seeding for the MVC tournament slated for March 10-13 at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

“We don’t want to share the title,” Brockmeyer said. “We want it to be ours, by ourselves.”

Amassing 17 points and 14 rebounds for her 14th career double-double, Brockmeyer led a trio of Salukis in double figures.

Makenzie Silvey and Gabby Walker scored 10 points apiece for SIU. Silvey added eight rebounds, while reserve Payton McCallister drilled a pair of 3s of the bench.

Salukis coach Cindy Stein lauded both aspects for boosting her team, along with a defense that “saved the day for us” while besting its previous season low for points allowed by 13.

“Those are things that we get charged up about,” Stein said, “and our kids did a good job of playing really well together.”

Brockmeyer credited an adjustment to how the Salukis defended Loyola’s ball screens. The havoc helped SIU hold Ramblers leading scorer Maya Chandler to two points and snap the team’s five-game winning streak. Sitori Tanin paced Loyola with eight points and seven rebounds.

“Really disappointed that we couldn’t put it together on the offensive side,” Loyola coach Kate Achter said.

SIU took a 26-16 lead into halftime behind balanced scoring and a steady stream of resilience. Outrebounded 18-17 in the first 20 minutes, the Salukis persevered by staying aggressive and disciplined.

Although Loyola grabbed five offensive boards in the first half, including one apiece on each of the Ramblers’ first two possessions, SIU limited the hosts to only two second-chance points. Meanwhile, the Salukis committed only two personal fouls before the break while holding the Ramblers to 25.9 percent shooting.

Still, Stein felt the Salukis grew “a little jittery” in the third quarter, when they committed eight of their 16 turnovers before recovering to outscore the Ramblers 12-4.

“I mean, we haven’t been in this position where you’re trying to get first place,” Stein said. “We haven’t been in this position since I’ve been here, so the kids almost were too overanxious, got a little nervous there, but they settled down and were able to play a really strong second half.”

The versatile Brockmeyer went 6-for-11 overall and 3-for-4 from deep to lead SIU to 42.6 percent shooting.

Not long after cooling down, she and her teammates prepared to board the team bus. The Salukis were set to leave their Chicagoland hotel for Valparaiso on Friday morning.

“We practice pretty early,” Stein said, “so the kids can’t be too sore.”

