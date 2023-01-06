SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis to test progress against Illinois State Redbirds

Kelly Bond-White was 745 miles and more than 11 ½ hours away from the Banterra Center last year as an assistant coach at Texas A&M when SIU was winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.
But the Salukis’ first-year coach wanted her new team to watch Thursday night’s banner drop inside Banterra Center for a specific reason.
“I truly believe you’ve got to see it to remember what’s at stake, remember what you’re capable of and honor those people,” she said after SIU bounced Bradley 83-65. “Last year’s team, they played really, really hard and they played together.”
Perhaps in honor of Cindy Stein, Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey, these Salukis rattled off the first 12 points and never really looked back. The lead was 27 before the third quarter ended as SIU made it five wins in six games.
Beginning with Saturday’s 2 p.m. visit from Illinois State, though, the Salukis (6-6, 3-0) will see if the clear progress they’ve made over the last six games translates to beating the MVC’s top teams. Seven of the next eight games are against teams that can be considered in the upper echelon (ISU, Missouri State twice, Murray State, Belmont, Drake, Northern Iowa).
Laniah Randle, for one, is eager to test herself against the Redbirds, who upset SIU in the MVC semifinals last March in Moline.
“Very much looking forward to it, especially after playing this game,” she said after notching career highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds against Bradley. “I feel like we’re ready for anybody, so I’m excited.”
It’s been said that teams don’t really form identities until they start winning games. The Salukis have certainly established themselves as a squad that loves to attack the basket, whether it’s off the dribble or in the post.
SIU scored a whopping 60 points in the paint Thursday night, continuing a trend that Bond-White urged her team to start after firing and failing constantly from 3-point range early in the season. As the Salukis have cut their 3-point attempts, they have raised their scoring average to better than 75 ppg, second only to Drake in the league.
Whether it’s Randle outrunning a bigger, slower post down the floor for a layup off the secondary break or the likes of Ashley Jones, Shemera Williams and Jaidynn Mason beating a defender off the dribble, the SIU offense exerts consistent pressure on its opponents.
“That’s probably the best we’ve executed our zone offense,” Bond-White said Thursday night.
Presumably, Illinois State (8-5, 2-1) will make the Salukis work harder for their points than Bradley could. The Redbirds have traditionally played strong defense under coach Kristen Gillespie and this year’s team is no exception, limiting opponents to 40.7% from the field and 64.4 ppg.
ISU is coming off a 67-63 win at Missouri State Thursday night, winning in Springfield for the second straight year. It’s played offensively through Paige Robinson, a transfer from Division II Drury (Mo.) who’s not missed a beat playing at a higher level, averaging 19.6 ppg and proving herself to be a three-level scorer.
“We have to be locked in defensively, especially in that first quarter,” Bond-White said. “We’re going to look to push and attack on offense, but we have to lock in, talk and communicate. It will be a challenge and I hope we’re up to it.”