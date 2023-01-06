SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis to test progress against Illinois State Redbirds

Illinois State at SIU

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN+ (Mike Trude, Dominic Hoscher)

Radio: MAGIC 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Illinois State 8-5, 2-1; SIU 6-6, 3-0

SIU Update: This version of the Salukis bears no resemblance to the ones that started 1-5 and looked like they couldn’t guard air, much less actual players. SIU is 5-1 over its last six games and, more importantly, 3-0 to start Valley play. But the quality of opposition goes up noticeably with a visit from an Illinois State team that ruined the Salukis’ NCAA dreams last March in Moline with an upset win in the MVC semifinals. If SIU can defend and get the ball inside as it has during December and Thursday night’s 83-65 win over Bradley, it will be a really tough out in the Valley. Few teams in the league have four guards who can penetrate as well as Quierra Love, Ashley Jones, Shemera Williams and Jaidynn Mason.

Illinois State Update: The Redbirds are aiming for a sweep of one of the league’s toughest road trips after dumping Missouri State 67-63 Thursday night in Springfield behind 22 points from Paige Robinson. The transfer from Division II Drury (Mo.) hasn’t missed a beat playing at a higher level, averaging 19.6 ppg and sinking 40.3 percent of her 3-pointers. Robinson has more than replaced last year’s top player, JuJu Redmond, who carried ISU to the Valley’s automatic NCAA bid. The win at Missouri State represented the 200th in the career of coach Kristen Gillespie, including 95 at ISU. The Redbirds allow opponents to hit just 40.7 percent from the field but are losing on the boards by more than four per game.