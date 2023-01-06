 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
SIU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis to test progress against Illinois State Redbirds

  • Updated
  • 0

Kelly Bond-White was 745 miles and more than 11 ½ hours away from the Banterra Center last year as an assistant coach at Texas A&M when SIU was winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.

But the Salukis’ first-year coach wanted her new team to watch Thursday night’s banner drop inside Banterra Center for a specific reason.

“I truly believe you’ve got to see it to remember what’s at stake, remember what you’re capable of and honor those people,” she said after SIU bounced Bradley 83-65. “Last year’s team, they played really, really hard and they played together.”

Perhaps in honor of Cindy Stein, Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey, these Salukis rattled off the first 12 points and never really looked back. The lead was 27 before the third quarter ended as SIU made it five wins in six games.

People are also reading…

Beginning with Saturday’s 2 p.m. visit from Illinois State, though, the Salukis (6-6, 3-0) will see if the clear progress they’ve made over the last six games translates to beating the MVC’s top teams. Seven of the next eight games are against teams that can be considered in the upper echelon (ISU, Missouri State twice, Murray State, Belmont, Drake, Northern Iowa).

Laniah Randle, for one, is eager to test herself against the Redbirds, who upset SIU in the MVC semifinals last March in Moline.

“Very much looking forward to it, especially after playing this game,” she said after notching career highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds against Bradley. “I feel like we’re ready for anybody, so I’m excited.”

It’s been said that teams don’t really form identities until they start winning games. The Salukis have certainly established themselves as a squad that loves to attack the basket, whether it’s off the dribble or in the post.

SIU scored a whopping 60 points in the paint Thursday night, continuing a trend that Bond-White urged her team to start after firing and failing constantly from 3-point range early in the season. As the Salukis have cut their 3-point attempts, they have raised their scoring average to better than 75 ppg, second only to Drake in the league.

Whether it’s Randle outrunning a bigger, slower post down the floor for a layup off the secondary break or the likes of Ashley Jones, Shemera Williams and Jaidynn Mason beating a defender off the dribble, the SIU offense exerts consistent pressure on its opponents.

“That’s probably the best we’ve executed our zone offense,” Bond-White said Thursday night.

Presumably, Illinois State (8-5, 2-1) will make the Salukis work harder for their points than Bradley could. The Redbirds have traditionally played strong defense under coach Kristen Gillespie and this year’s team is no exception, limiting opponents to 40.7% from the field and 64.4 ppg.

ISU is coming off a 67-63 win at Missouri State Thursday night, winning in Springfield for the second straight year. It’s played offensively through Paige Robinson, a transfer from Division II Drury (Mo.) who’s not missed a beat playing at a higher level, averaging 19.6 ppg and proving herself to be a three-level scorer.

“We have to be locked in defensively, especially in that first quarter,” Bond-White said. “We’re going to look to push and attack on offense, but we have to lock in, talk and communicate. It will be a challenge and I hope we’re up to it.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Illinois State at SIU

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

TV: ESPN+ (Mike Trude, Dominic Hoscher)

Radio: MAGIC 95.1 FM (Trey Reamer)

Records: Illinois State 8-5, 2-1; SIU 6-6, 3-0

SIU Update: This version of the Salukis bears no resemblance to the ones that started 1-5 and looked like they couldn’t guard air, much less actual players. SIU is 5-1 over its last six games and, more importantly, 3-0 to start Valley play. But the quality of opposition goes up noticeably with a visit from an Illinois State team that ruined the Salukis’ NCAA dreams last March in Moline with an upset win in the MVC semifinals. If SIU can defend and get the ball inside as it has during December and Thursday night’s 83-65 win over Bradley, it will be a really tough out in the Valley. Few teams in the league have four guards who can penetrate as well as Quierra Love, Ashley Jones, Shemera Williams and Jaidynn Mason.

Illinois State Update: The Redbirds are aiming for a sweep of one of the league’s toughest road trips after dumping Missouri State 67-63 Thursday night in Springfield behind 22 points from Paige Robinson. The transfer from Division II Drury (Mo.) hasn’t missed a beat playing at a higher level, averaging 19.6 ppg and sinking 40.3 percent of her 3-pointers. Robinson has more than replaced last year’s top player, JuJu Redmond, who carried ISU to the Valley’s automatic NCAA bid. The win at Missouri State represented the 200th in the career of coach Kristen Gillespie, including 95 at ISU. The Redbirds allow opponents to hit just 40.7 percent from the field but are losing on the boards by more than four per game.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News