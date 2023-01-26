SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis unspool in 4th quarter of MVC loss to Drake

Three really good quarters of basketball against one of the Missouri Valley Conference’s best teams.

Followed by one quarter where all the work SIU’s women did to earn a 64-63 lead on Drake totally unspooled.

The resulting 87-73 loss in Banterra Center left first-year coach Kelly Bond-White perplexed, although not without answers for why the Salukis went 6:48 before scoring in the fourth quarter while the Bulldogs rattled off 16 straight points.

“They didn’t do anything different in the fourth quarter,” she said of Drake. “We wanted to attack them on the baseline and see if we could get some rips down there. We have some players who can make plays, but when we don’t have continuity in our offense and the trust of staying with it, we panic a little bit.

“For three quarters, we didn’t try to do it ourselves. We created for each other. But we tried to do it ourselves in the fourth quarter.”

SIU canned 25-of-50 from the field through three quarters. It missed 10 straight shots, mostly under duress, to start the fourth period before a Tamara Nard putback with 3:12 remaining.

That was one problem. Another was transition defense, which was consistently inconsistent. Drake (12-5, 7-2) logged 17 fast-break points as its post players, Maggie Bair, Grace Berg and Anna Miller, consistently whipped the Salukis down the floor.

Bair scored 19 points to offset a half-dozen turnovers. Berg added 18 on nine shot attempts and Miller kicked in 15 off the bench, going 7-of-7 from the floor and tacking on six blocked shots.

While SIU (7-11, 4-5) made just 2-of-15 tries in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were canning 10-of-15.

“The biggest change in the fourth quarter was we didn’t get back defensively,” Bond-White said. “Drake is by far the number one offensive team in the conference and we told them if we didn’t get back, it would be a long night.

“Their posts were running the hardest, they got ours in foul trouble early and that’s what I thought changed the fourth quarter – their leakouts.”

Bond-White tried to save a lifeline timeout for later in the game, hoping her team could play out of its sudden funk. But she had to use one after Laniah Randle sailed a cross-court pass out of bounds with 6:59 left.

When Miller got a high school warmup layup with 5:25 remaining for a 76-64 lead, Bond-White had to burn a second timeout.

“The killer tonight were the 21 turnovers that led to 22 points against a non-pressing team,” she said. “If we value the basketball, that’s a different game.”

It was for 30 minutes because Ashley Jones and Aja Holmes couldn’t miss. Jones scored 28 points and appeared on her to smashing her previous career high of 29, while Holmes drained four 3-pointers and added 14 points.

The only points the duo managed in the fourth quarter were Jones’ two foul shots with 2:21 remaining that enabled her to set a new career high.

By then, the game was lost, the fifth time in the last six games the Salukis trudged off the floor with a setback. In four of those games, SIU has held halftime leads. In three of them, it had an advantage in the fourth quarter.

“It’s part of the journey we talk about,” Bond-White said. “It’s part of building, getting these young ladies in situations where they have to go through these moments. I thought we had the right combination for three quarters.”

Just not the fourth.

DAWG BITES

Foul trouble was an unwanted companion. Nard and Promise Taylor combined for eight fouls in 34-plus minutes, preventing Bond-White from playing them together for extended minutes. They combined for 16 points and 11 boards, including a game-high eight from Taylor. … Drake point guard Katie Dinnibier put together a 10-point, 14-assist double-double that also included five steals and only two turnovers in 31 ½ minutes. The Bulldogs drew assists on all but four of their 33 buckets. … SIU permitted a whopping 52 points in the lane and allowed Drake to can 57.9% of its field goals. … The Salukis host UNI at 2 p.m. Saturday.