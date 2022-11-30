SIU Women's Basketball | Team working on weaknesses before Chicago State game

They said Rome wasn’t built in a day.

First-year SIU women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White probably understands that saying after the first six games of this year.

Progress for these Salukis can’t always be measured in the record. This is still a team getting used to each other on and off the court. As much as Bond-White and her players would love to hit the X button and start ripping off wins, it just doesn’t work that way.

That helps explain the 1-5 mark SIU takes into Thursday night’s home date with winless Chicago State at Banterra Center. Although there have been more stretches of good basketball over the last week-plus, there’s still enough poor defense and shot selection that gets this team beat more often than not.

For example, there’s Sunday’s 72-66 loss to Kent State in the finals of the Christmas City Classic in Bethlehem, Pa. A team that came into the game averaging 77 ppg over the last four contests managed exactly 34 points through three quarters before nearly matching that total in the fourth quarter.

Bond-White was almost speechless after the game and not just because she had bronchitis.

“I was definitely annoyed,” she said. “I thought we got a little out of control with shots in our early offense. We’ve fallen in love with the 3-pointer a little too much. You saw what we could do in the fourth quarter when we lock in and play the way we want to play.”

But offense isn’t the major concern for Bond-White. It’s defense that continues to be the point of emphasis. SIU is still allowing 82.7 points per game and permitting opponents to not only hit better than 46% from the field, but more than 41% on 3-pointers.

It doesn’t take an Ivy League degree to realize the Salukis’ chances of success in the Missouri Valley Conference aren’t going to rise if they can’t knock down those numbers significantly.

“I know we can score, but we have to stop some folks,” Bond-White said. “If you let some of these offenses that we see in the Valley get comfortable, we’re going to get picked apart. We just have to get down and dirty, and get back to wanting to value every possession.”

That’s one reason Bond-White is taking a simple approach to this game and to Tennessee State’s visit on Dec. 7. While she’ll note the opponents’ approach and their players’ tendencies, the focus is all on the players she’s coaching.

What Chicago State (0-8) does in its halfcourt sets or its defensive scheme is really irrelevant. Will the Salukis help each other on the defensive end, force tough shots and then close defensive possessions with a rebound? Can they make the extra pass on offense and take good shots instead of just taking any shot?

The answers are likely to determine just how much progress this team is capable of making before conference play starts in another month.

“It’s all about us every day,” Bond-White said. “It’s SIU vs. SIU. The greatest challenge for us are the self-inflicted wounds. It’s shot selection and carelessness with the basketball. It’s a matter of us watching the film and showing the kids what we’re settling for.”