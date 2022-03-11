Walker, Brockmeyer lead SIU into semis

MOLINE — Top-seeded SIU started what it hopes is a run to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 30 years by doing what it was expected to do against No. 8 Indiana State.

Behind 20 points from Gabby Walker and 18 from Abby Brockmeyer, the Salukis led by double figures for most of the final 25 minutes of their 77-61 win Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals at TaxSlayer Center.

Makenzie Silvey added 14 points for SIU (21-8), which will meet either fourth-seeded Illinois State or No. 5 Loyola at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The Sycamores, which snapped a 10-game losing streak in Thursday’s first round win over Evansville, finished 11-20.

Marie Hunter scored 15 points to pace Indiana State, which connected on 52.1 percent of its field goals and 6 of 12 3-pointers. Natalia Lalic added 10, but the Sycamores couldn’t combat the Salukis’ superior production inside.

SIU earned a 42-32 advantage in points in the paint and also dominated the glass to the tune of 36-20.

About 18 hours after becoming the first SIU player in 32 years to win MVC Player of the Year, Brockmeyer started the game in fitting fashion, swishing a 3-pointer on the Salukis’ first possession. After that, SIU hit just 3 of its next 16 shots.

Yet the Salukis still took a 17-14 lead to the second quarter because they went 8 for 8 at the foul line. They drew two fouls apiece on Indiana State forwards Mya Glanton, Arianna Smith and Tonysha Curry. That impact would also be felt in the second quarter.

Beginning with Brockmeyer’s putback at the 8:01 mark, SIU rattled off 13 straight points in a 3:14 span. With the exception of one of Silvey’s quick-release 3s, every point in the run was a layup or free throw as the Sycamores simply couldn’t defend with their usual aggression in the paint.

Walker converted a layup off a Silvey feed for a 39-24 margin with 3:10 left in the half and the Salukis rolled into halftime with a 43-32 advantage despite 60 percent shooting from Indiana State.

The two major stats were points off turnovers and foul shooting. SIU enjoyed a 14-4 advantage in the former category and drained all 12 of its free throws. The Sycamores missed the only foul shot they tried.

This story will be updated later with more details and quotes.

DAWG BITES

Tournament officials confiscated a sign carried into the building by the SIU pep band offering the officials an eye chart to test their sight. Allowed to stay was another sign that read “Indiana = Discount Illinois.” … The Salukis didn’t waste much time getting into the bonus. Indiana State’s aggressive defense got it over the foul limit just over 6 minutes into the first quarter. … The Sycamores didn’t manage a single offensive rebound until the 2:18 mark of the third quarter.

