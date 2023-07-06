John A. Logan’s search for a new women’s basketball coach continues, although athletic director Greg Starrick believes the Carterville school will have one sooner instead of later.

Amanda Shelby is leaving the job after eight years for a new position in the athletic department. She will become its academic advisor.

“It’s something she wanted to do and she’s excited about it,” Starrick said on Thursday morning.

Shelby went 112-108 in her time at Logan, including a 9-18 mark last year. The Volunteers won just four of 14 Great Rivers Athletic Conference games. They lost seven in a row from mid-January to early February, including a 130-63 home loss to a Wabash Valley College team that reached the NJCAA Division I quarterfinals.

Shelby enjoyed plenty of success in her first three seasons, going 24-6 in 2015-16, 16-13 the following year and 22-9 in 2017-18. But she couldn’t sustain that, posting just one winning season in her final five years, including 3-17 in the COVID-19 shortened campaign of 2021.

She was part of the Logan program for the last 18 seasons, 10 of them spent as its assistant coach under Marty Hawkins. The Metropolis native played in the late 1990s at Massac County, graduating in 1998, and then played four years for then-Division II power SIU Edwardsville. Shelby was twice part of NCAA Tournament teams.

Whoever takes over for Shelby will need to find players. Five of the nine players listed on last year’s roster were sophomores. Starrick is hopeful that the program will have a new coach by the end of next week.

The Volunteers have a history of success, winning 16 conference titles and 12 Region 24 Tournament titles. They have 10 top eight finishes at the NJCAA Division I tournament, including a runner-up showing in 1988.

Shelby didn’t respond to a request for comment.