Now that she’s been around the block once, SIU women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White figures she’ll have a better grasp on things.

Speaking on the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball summer Zoom call on Thursday, Bond-White praised the progress the Salukis made this summer, saying her team is “a little further ahead of the curve" than it was at this time last year.

With four returning starters and five other players who drew at least one start last year, when SIU went 12-19, the team seems positioned for improvement.

“It’s like some other (new) coaches alluded to in this league – you’ve seen it now,” she said. “You know what it is. I think we had 13 newcomers last year and only one player with any real playing time in the program, Quierra Love. I feel like it’s coming along.”

Despite losing leading scorer Ashley Jones to graduation, SIU figures to have plenty of firepower. Two other double-figure scorers are scheduled to return in Shemera Williams and Promise Taylor. Bond-White remains bullish on the potential of sophomore guard Jaidynn Mason, who’s likely to step into Jones’ vacant spot in the lineup.

Last year’s record was expected, given that the team lost four starters from a surprise run to the MVC regular season title in 2021-22. There were still chances to improve on that mark. The Salukis went 3-7 in games decided by six points or less, including their 70-64 loss to Belmont in the MVC tourney quarterfinals.

Bond-White said those losses fell on her. To that end, she studied the end of those games constantly since the season’s end, wondering what she could have done differently. She also implored her team to think less about individual goals and more about playing as, well, a team.

“They came up with two themes – accountability and being connected,” the coach said. “We looked at those seven games and we knew we were close. We had some self-inflicted wounds in those games. If we eliminate those, that can make the difference.”

In addition to the familiar faces, Bond-White has marveled at the work of freshman Maddy Saracco. The 5-11 Saracco brings excellent range, an underrated ability to create off the dribble and a work ethic stronger than a field of onions.

Bond-White said Saracco’s desire to play and get up shots was so strong that she had to ban her from the gym on occasion.

“She’s a breath of fresh air,” Bond-White said. “She doesn’t want to be one-dimensional. We’re going to sharpen her shooting every day and work on her putting the ball down. I love her competitive nature. She wants to be great.”

CAITLIN’S COMING TO TOWN

The big news at Northern Iowa is that it’s going to host Caitlin Clark and in-state rival Nov. 12 in Cedar Falls. The game is a cinch to fill 6,500-seat McLeod Center with both Panther and Hawkeye fans eager to see the nation’s best player in action.

UNI coach Tanya Warren said Thursday she’s heard from plenty of fans boasting about getting season tickets in order to see the Clark show.

“I tell them that every game is important,” she said. “Obviously, that game is going to get a lot of buzz. Caitlin Clark has been good for our game and there’s no doubt it will be a sold-out game.”

Clark averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds to lead Iowa to the national championship game, where it lost to LSU. Clark is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s WNBA draft.

TIP-INS

MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson said Thursday that he does have concerns with leagues continuing to expand, as seems likely in light of the continued collapse of the Pac-12 because of its inability to piece together a TV deal that will satisfy the league’s remaining members. “If you get too many teams, is it really a conference if you’re only playing teams every 3-4 years?,” he asked. … No team in the MVC was hurt worse by the transfer portal than Belmont, which lost point guard Destinee Wells to Tennessee and forward Madison Bartley to Baylor. But the Bruins at least got a summer trip to Italy to trot out their new roster. “Everyone in our league deals with 'new' every year,” said coach Bart Brooks. … Murray State standout Katelyn Young, who averaged 21.4 ppg and 7.8 rebounds last year, is one mid-major star not leaving for a TV league destination. Racers coach Rechelle Turner said Thursday that Young is returning this year and has pledged to play her COVID-19 season next year at Murray.