There was a parent once who when asked by her youngest child why she wanted him to perform a task he considered beneath him responded, “Why died.”

These days, as SIU women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White explains, you have to provide the "why."

Specifically, she’s telling the Salukis why they have to be a better defensive team than they were last year, when they went 12-19 in large part because they allowed 75 points per game and permitted opponents to make nearly 37% of their 3-point attempts.

In one way, it made no sense. The Salukis owned the Missouri Valley Conference’s leading shot-blocker in Promise Taylor, who averaged just over three blocks per game, and had four players who stole the ball once or twice a game on average.

On the other hand, as Bond-White said, they were too vulnerable to good offenses when they weren't rejecting shots or taking the ball away.

“Against these good offenses, when we weren’t making plays, we’d get beat and then we weren’t helping well enough,” she said Tuesday morning. “What we’re trying to do this summer is show them why we have to be committed to defense.

“If we get beat off the dribble or we slip or something happens, we have to trust that our teammates will help us out. And I can tell you this year if you aren’t committed to defense, you aren’t going to take the floor for us.”

When providing the "why," Bond-White utilizes a variety of teaching examples. With one player, she’ll use diagrams or charts. Another one might be more receptive to a stern talk and yet another one is likely to need positive affirmation.

Bond-White tells her assistant coaches to teach their players like a professor would teach them in the classroom. She wants them to find different ways to reach them. With a year under their belt as a staff, that should be much easier than it was last year, when the team had hard times reversing long stretches of poor results.

SIU started 1-5, went 5-1 to reach the .500 mark and then was one possession from potentially starting 4-0 in MVC play. But a missed defensive rotation in the last 30 seconds allowed Illinois State to take and make a wide-open corner 3 for a win on Jan. 7 in Carbondale, starting a skid that saw the team drop seven of eight games.

“We have to be able to adjust our approach as coaches,” Bond-White said. “Figure out the best way to teach a player so that they understand what they have to do and how it helps our team.”

With 11 of the top 12 players back from last year – the only loss was leading scorer Ashley Jones – the Salukis should in theory be way ahead of the game as opposed to this time last summer. Bond-White had to build basically half a team from scratch after graduation losses left just one starter from the surprising 2021-22 MVC regular season champs.

There were times last summer when Bond-White had perhaps four or five players to work out on a daily basis. There’s a full roster on campus these days for three-a-week team workouts.

“We were flying by the seat of our pants last summer,” she said. “It’s much different this year. We can not only teach our concepts but also do some installation. The terminology is familiar to everyone but the newbies.”

And if Bond-White and her staff can successfully explain the "why" to their players this summer, it might be easy to explain why the team wins more games this winter.