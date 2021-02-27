Saluki Women's Basketball | 3-point barrage befuddles SIU in loss to Valparaiso

CARBONDALE — It was nearly impossible for SIU to counter an incredible shooting night for Valparaiso in a 75-64 loss on Saturday.

The Salukis ended their night 7 of 25 from the 3-point line while the Brown and Gold shot an impressive 75% from deep on 15 of 20 shooting. Shay Frederick scored 14 of her 28 points in the second period on 4 of 4 shooting from beyond the arc, and knocked down two more in the second half to finish 6 of 6.

SIU led 17-11 after the first period, but struggled on their defensive rotations with Valparaiso’s uptempo passing game after that.

“Our bad offensive movement and frustration led to bad defense and it kept snowballing,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “Our players got mad at themselves and it led to frustration on defense, which we can’t let happen.

“That’s because too, we want the game that bad and have to learn how to play with that intensity and control that emotional anxiety of doing something better when you’re not. Hats off to Valpo, they shot the ball extremely well.”