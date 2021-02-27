Saluki Women's Basketball | 3-point barrage befuddles SIU in loss to Valparaiso

CARBONDALE — It was nearly impossible for SIU to counter an incredible shooting night for Valparaiso in a 75-64 loss on Saturday.
The Salukis ended their night 7 of 25 from the 3-point line while the Brown and Gold shot an impressive 75% from deep on 15 of 20 shooting. Shay Frederick scored 14 of her 28 points in the second period on 4 of 4 shooting from beyond the arc, and knocked down two more in the second half to finish 6 of 6.
SIU led 17-11 after the first period, but struggled on their defensive rotations with Valparaiso’s uptempo passing game after that.
“Our bad offensive movement and frustration led to bad defense and it kept snowballing,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “Our players got mad at themselves and it led to frustration on defense, which we can’t let happen.
“That’s because too, we want the game that bad and have to learn how to play with that intensity and control that emotional anxiety of doing something better when you’re not. Hats off to Valpo, they shot the ball extremely well.”
Between the second and third period, Valparaiso knocked down 11 threes led by Frederick and Caitlin Morrison with 15 points. It seemed like the Brown and Gold were going to take a 33-26 lead into halftime after Frederick hit a three with under 10 seconds remaining, but the Salukis got a half-court 3-pointer from Caitlin Link to cut their deficit to 33-29 before the third period.
Valparaiso didn’t let that one play slow its momentum in the second half. Following a 6-5 run by the Salukis to open the third period, Carrie Weinman went on a 5-0 run with a pair of layups and one free throw to extend the Brown and Gold’s lead to 43-35. After a Makenzie Silvey layup cut SIU’s deficit to five, Morrison answered with a three before her team closed out the period on a 13-7 run.
Reserve Lauren Gunn banked in one 3-point shot and clanked in another one from the corner during Valparaiso’s run. Link made a pair of free throws right before the fourth quarter, but her half-court shot couldn’t spark a comeback for the Salukis when they went into the final period trailing 59-44.
“You would hope that a half-court shot would be a huge energizer for our team, but the players were so disappointed with their performance that it never got to that point,” said Stein. “I didn’t feel like we executed the game plan and I have to be a better coach tomorrow and get them to listen to me.”
SIU saved its best stretch of basketball for the fourth period when they outscored Valparaiso 20-16. Trailing by 13 with 1:49 remaining, Gabby Walker showed some life for the Salukis with an aggressive and-one layup through a crowd of three defenders. After Walker missed her free throw, reserve Allea Potter got the offensive rebound and found Payton McCallister for an open three that brought the score to 70-62.
The Salukis got another and-one layup from Link to bring them within six, but a missed free throw mixed with turnovers doomed the team from a comeback in the final minute. Link finished with 14, while Silvey and McCallister scored 16 apiece to lead the team.
“There’s definitely some things we can do better in tomorrow’s game,” said Stein. “I felt like we rebounded well and our passing was off, but we’re not usually that bad of passers. We made good cuts and back door cuts that led to opportunities to get back in the game, but we need to be better passing against a switching team.”
SIU falls to 8-12 on the season and 5-10 in the Missouri Valley Conference before playing Valparaiso (10-10, 6-7) again on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Salukis are now 8th in the MVC standings and one spot below Valparaiso with three games left.
