Saluki Women's Basketball | Familiar storyline in SIU loss to UNI

CARBONDALE — If you thought the latest SIU women’s basketball loss had a familiar storyline to it, you aren’t wrong.
“I think I say this every time,” coach Cindy Stein said Friday after a 67-56 defeat to Northern Iowa at Banterra Center. “I thought our kids played with great heart and great grit. We’ve got to be better.”
In losing for the fourth straight game and the 12th time in 15 games, the Salukis (8-14, 5-12) dug a 31-18 second quarter hole, rallied to tie the score at 41 late in the third quarter and then couldn’t match the Panthers’ consistency in the fourth quarter.
Seniors Makenzie Silvey and Gabby Walker did their part, but again didn’t receive enough help. Silvey posted her second straight double-double with 17 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Walker added 15 points and a career-best six assists, but found foul trouble again and logged only 20 minutes before fouling out in the final minute.
By that time, the game was already gone. SIU was haunted by 39.6 percent field goal shooting, a defense that permitted way too many straight-line drives with the game on the line and other, more subtle breakdowns.
Except for a stretch during the third quarter when the offense rung up points on nine of 10 possessions while the defense mustered up some resistance, the Salukis weren’t able to put UNI (13-11, 10-7) on the defensive.
“I thought we did some really good things, but we also had some undisciplined play offensively that put us in a bind,” Stein said. “Gabby had six assists because she made the right reads, but there were other plays where she didn’t and it was a turnover.
“When our spacing was good, we got good shots. But there were times when we crowded each other and made it tough for each other.”
Meanwhile, the Panthers largely avoided mistakes, committing only seven turnovers. They also leaned heavily on senior point guard Karli Rucker down the stretch. Rucker delivered 13 of her game-high 23 points in the final 3:48 as UNI scored on its final eight possessions.
Rucker essentially won an endgame duel with Silvey and Walker, who combined for points on four straight SIU trips that made it 60-56 with 1:28 left. But the Salukis fanned on their last four possessions, while Rucker sank 5 of 6 foul shots in the final minute.
Emerson Green scored 13 for the Panthers and Kam Finley chipped in 12 off the bench, helping UNI earn a 40-26 advantage in points in the paint.
SIU played its 10th straight game without senior forward Abby Brockmeyer (ankle). She returned to full-contact practice Thursday and could have played, but Stein opted for caution, reasoning it was more important to have her healthy for next week’s conference tournament.
“She really wanted to play and she’s mad at me for not playing her,” Stein said, “but I also know if I play her this weekend and she gets hurt, she’s out next weekend. We’re going to be the eighth seed regardless of what happens this weekend, so we want her healthy for the tournament.”
DAWG BITES
Junior guard Payton McCallister, who started the last 18 games, came off the bench for the first time since Dec. 13 and played 22 minutes, scoring three points. Quierra Love got the start in her place, her first since Feb. 6, and tallied five points in 22 minutes. … One reason for Silvey’s increased rebounding numbers lately is that the Salukis have played really small lineups with Walker fighting foul trouble. Walker managed just six first half minutes and Rachel Pudlowski played only nine after each drew two fouls. … SIU hit 7 of 13 field goal tries in the third quarter, but managed to make 14 of 40 in the other three periods.