Saluki Women's Basketball | Familiar storyline in SIU loss to UNI

“I thought we did some really good things, but we also had some undisciplined play offensively that put us in a bind,” Stein said. “Gabby had six assists because she made the right reads, but there were other plays where she didn’t and it was a turnover.

“When our spacing was good, we got good shots. But there were times when we crowded each other and made it tough for each other.”

Meanwhile, the Panthers largely avoided mistakes, committing only seven turnovers. They also leaned heavily on senior point guard Karli Rucker down the stretch. Rucker delivered 13 of her game-high 23 points in the final 3:48 as UNI scored on its final eight possessions.

Rucker essentially won an endgame duel with Silvey and Walker, who combined for points on four straight SIU trips that made it 60-56 with 1:28 left. But the Salukis fanned on their last four possessions, while Rucker sank 5 of 6 foul shots in the final minute.

Emerson Green scored 13 for the Panthers and Kam Finley chipped in 12 off the bench, helping UNI earn a 40-26 advantage in points in the paint.