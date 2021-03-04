 Skip to main content
Saluki Women's Basketball | Hard work boosts Pudlowski at SIU
Saluki Women's Basketball | Hard work boosts Pudlowski at SIU

SIU women's basketball

SIU forward Rachel Pudlowski (33) goes up to the basket during a game against Indiana State on Saturday at the Hulman Center in Terra Haute, Indiana. 

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

Some schools land a player based on their facilities, such as a spacious locker room or a state-of-the-art practice gym. Others get the player because of the relationship the coaching staff builds with a recruit.

SIU women’s basketball program landed Rachel Pudlowski four years ago in part because the school’s academic curriculum offers a major none of her other suitors have.

“They have a zoology program,” she said earlier this week. “I’ve had a love for animals since I was a little kid. I love science and I can work with animals at the same time. For me, it’s interesting. I enjoy it.”

Because it stood out off the court, SIU landed a player who this year has earned more chances to stand out on it. And although the Salukis are likely to finish with a losing record, Pudlowski has been one of the bright spots.

Entering their home games with Northern Iowa on Friday and Saturday, the 5-11 senior from O’Fallon, Mo. is averaging 6.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 18.6 minutes per game. All are career highs.

Making it more notable is that Pudlowski’s playing time traveled a steady downward arc her first three seasons. After drawing two starts and 11.1 minutes per game as a freshman, Pudlowski toiled for just 10.2 minutes per game as a sophomore.

Last year, with a veteran team that was expecting to finish in the top half of the Valley, Pudlowski netted only 148 minutes in 25 games. That’s not even six minutes per game. Minutes are the only way a player can prove themselves and Pudlowski was barely relevant.

So what changed between last March and this season?

“A big thing is staying healthy,” Pudlowski said. “I’ve continued to work hard on the court and in the weight room. Being a senior and having that experience, knowing how to run the plays and being talkative on the court, has helped.”

Evidence there was a new Pudlowski occurred in a season-opening loss to Eastern Michigan, when she scored 10 points and drew a spate of fouls simply by working hard. It was her first double-figure game since her freshman year.

After missing the next three games, Pudlowski returned at Missouri Dec. 20, but announced her presence with authority in a New Year’s weekend sweep of Evansville. Giving SIU a much-needed boost off the bench, she scored 11 points in a 59-41 win on Jan. 1 and added nine the next day in a 69-51 decision.

“She’s kept working hard, and she’s always been a leader on this team,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “She’s someone you can use as an example for future players.”

Pudlowski’s willingness to make the extra pass and take charges on defense have led to even more minutes down the stretch. She played a career-high 34 minutes Sunday in a 70-63 overtime loss to Valparaiso, finishing with eight points and seven rebounds.

Like every junior and senior, Pudlowski has the option of coming back for a fifth year because the NCAA ruled that those classes could return due to COVID-19. She’s weighing whether she’ll lace them up for one more season or go on to graduate school.

No matter what happens, Pudlowski can rest easy, knowing that she’s made the best of a difficult year for herself and the team.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “This could be my last year, so you want to make it your best year.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Northern Iowa at SIU

When: Saturday and Sunday, 4:03 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (no fans allowed), Carbondale

Records: Northern Iowa 12-11, 9-7; SIU 8-13, 5-11

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), Ryan Kent, Jr.

TV: ESPN3

Northern Iowa update: There is plenty of incentive for the Panthers this weekend in Carbondale. With two wins and an Illinois State loss at Loyola, they could enter the Valley tourney as the No. 3 seed because of a head-to-head sweep of the Redbirds. They could also fall all the way down to seventh and a Thursday night game if SIU sweeps them and various other combinations all fall against them, leaving them at 9-9 and allowing the likes of Valparaiso, Bradley and Loyola to pass them. Senior guard Karli Rucker leads UNI in scoring (13.6 ppg) and assists (4.1). Six other Panthers chip in between 6.2 and 8.6 ppg, so they normally put out a lineup where all five players can score. If you have to foul them late to make up ground, good luck with that. They hit 75.9 percent at the line.

SIU update: Help appears to be on the way. It appears that Abby Brockmeyer (14.2 ppg, 9.3 rebounds) will play after an ankle injury that kept her out for nine games, or all of February. Janell Douvier could also return from her second injury break of the year, and Awa Keita (knee) played her first minute of the season in Sunday’s bitter 70-63 overtime loss to Valpo. In other words, this team could be as whole this weekend as it’s been all year. Stein said the period leading up to next week’s conference tournament would be like “training camp” because of the chance to have more options available, and the need to get returning players into game shape. While nothing that happens this weekend will change the team’s No. 8 seed in Moline, one win would give the team a boost going into next week.

