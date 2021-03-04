Saluki Women's Basketball | Hard work boosts Pudlowski at SIU

So what changed between last March and this season?

“A big thing is staying healthy,” Pudlowski said. “I’ve continued to work hard on the court and in the weight room. Being a senior and having that experience, knowing how to run the plays and being talkative on the court, has helped.”

Evidence there was a new Pudlowski occurred in a season-opening loss to Eastern Michigan, when she scored 10 points and drew a spate of fouls simply by working hard. It was her first double-figure game since her freshman year.

After missing the next three games, Pudlowski returned at Missouri Dec. 20, but announced her presence with authority in a New Year’s weekend sweep of Evansville. Giving SIU a much-needed boost off the bench, she scored 11 points in a 59-41 win on Jan. 1 and added nine the next day in a 69-51 decision.

“She’s kept working hard, and she’s always been a leader on this team,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “She’s someone you can use as an example for future players.”

Pudlowski’s willingness to make the extra pass and take charges on defense have led to even more minutes down the stretch. She played a career-high 34 minutes Sunday in a 70-63 overtime loss to Valparaiso, finishing with eight points and seven rebounds.