Saluki Women's Basketball | SIU not sure what to expect from Indiana State

If anyone can sympathize with what Indiana State’s women’s basketball team is experiencing, it’s SIU coach Cindy Stein.
The Salukis have endured three COVID-19 pauses this year that have lasted 47 days, destroying their chance to create any sort of continuity or chemistry. Add a spate of injuries and you have a team that is just 6-10 overall and 3-8 in the Valley entering their weekend series in Terre Haute.
But Stein hasn’t had to guide a team through a 23-day break, as Vicki Hall is trying to do with the Sycamores. And that lengthy sabbatical from game action has Stein wondering just what she’ll see from Indiana State.
“You don’t know who was quarantined, who was isolated or even if they have changed their plays,” she said Thursday morning. “You go in with what you have and adjust if they do something different, but you also hope they have to adjust to us.
“We can’t get wrapped up in what we think they’ll do.”
And it’s highly unlikely SIU will carry a bouquet of sympathy flowers into Hulman Center. With eight losses in nine games and a shorthanded roster, the Salukis have plenty of issues to solve.
Leading scorer and rebounder Abby Brockmeyer (14.2 ppg, 9.3 rebounds) is out again this weekend due to a sprained ankle and might not return until the final week of the regular season. Janell Douvier is sidelined with a lower-body injury, while Quierra Love and Allea Potter are likely to be limited.
SIU has had just eight healthy bodies at practice this week, not the ideal scenario for a team struggling to score consistently or keep opponents from shooting a high percentage. While the Salukis ranked fourth in the Valley in scoring defense, they are next-to-last in the conference in defensive field goal percentage at 45.3.
“We’ve worked a lot on our defense,” Stein said. “We talk a lot about it and we’ve been able to keep most teams below their numbers, so we’re doing everything we can to improve it. It goes back to the offense putting a lot of pressure on the defense.”
SIU is ninth in the league in scoring at 57.3 ppg, finishing under its average nine times in the last 12 games. The Salukis played one of their best games to open last week’s series at Drake and were on a pace to threaten 90 points before the offense cooled over the last 17 minutes of a 74-70 loss.
Last Friday’s 83-54 defeat to the Bulldogs was a return to the season’s norms on the offensive end. Aside from Makenzie Silvey’s 15 points and Rachel Pudlowski’s 12 off the bench, there wasn’t much about which to brag. SIU made just 20 of 56 shots and committed a whopping 23 turnovers, leading to 32 points.
Football coaches talk of getting their teams to play “complementary football.” That is, the offense takes advantage of chances given to them by the defense and special teams while avoiding mistakes that put those two units in trouble.
The Salukis have seven games to figure out how to play complementary basketball before they head to Moline for the conference tournament.
“We have to find ways to prepare our team, even with limited numbers,” Stein said. “We have to continue to make things easier and work on tweaks. Our goal is obviously to take it game-by-game and do what we have to do to manufacture a win.”