Saluki Women's Basketball | SIU not sure what to expect from Indiana State

If anyone can sympathize with what Indiana State’s women’s basketball team is experiencing, it’s SIU coach Cindy Stein.

The Salukis have endured three COVID-19 pauses this year that have lasted 47 days, destroying their chance to create any sort of continuity or chemistry. Add a spate of injuries and you have a team that is just 6-10 overall and 3-8 in the Valley entering their weekend series in Terre Haute.

But Stein hasn’t had to guide a team through a 23-day break, as Vicki Hall is trying to do with the Sycamores. And that lengthy sabbatical from game action has Stein wondering just what she’ll see from Indiana State.

“You don’t know who was quarantined, who was isolated or even if they have changed their plays,” she said Thursday morning. “You go in with what you have and adjust if they do something different, but you also hope they have to adjust to us.

“We can’t get wrapped up in what we think they’ll do.”

And it’s highly unlikely SIU will carry a bouquet of sympathy flowers into Hulman Center. With eight losses in nine games and a shorthanded roster, the Salukis have plenty of issues to solve.