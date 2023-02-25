CARBONDALE – It was fittingly a senior – Promise Taylor – on Senior Day before an enthusiastic crowd - who played the game of her young life as the SIU women’s basketball team crushed visiting Evansville, 105-59.

There were no maybes with this Promise. And certainly no broken Promises either – that is unless you count broken school records.

Taylor was 9-of-12 from the field and finished with 20 points. But that was only part of her record-breaking day. She also yanked down 11 rebounds and blocked 10 shots for a rare triple-double.

Her 10 blocks shatters the previous school record of seven set in 2011 by CiCi Shannon, ironically against Evansville. Taylor also has 82 blocks on the season, tying her with Shannon for the school record in blocks for one season.

And although Taylor’s triple-double wasn’t the first in SIU women’s basketball history, it was the first one that involved double-digit blocks.

Despite her big day, Taylor wasn’t gushing about her achievement.

“I just try to stay grounded,” she said. “Having my teammates around me really helps me stay out of my head. Q (Quierra Love) is always there for me to pick me up if I do something wrong, or pat me on the back if I do something good.”

Let the back patting begin.

“I think today was just a product of everything we’ve worked on in practice,” Taylor said. “It was about being in the right spot and getting open for the right shot.”

Saluki head coach Kelly Bond-White said Taylor was a force on the hardwood Saturday.

“Every game plan starts with Promise Taylor,” she said. “Today, she kept it simple. Her teammates got her the ball where it was hard for them (Purple Aces) to double-team her, so she had easy finishes.

“The effort on the boards was something I’ve been on her butt about, and the ball didn’t just come to her,” Bond-White said. “She rebounded out of space. I think she had a little extra juice because it was Senior Day.

“And the blocks… that’s just Promise,” the first-year SIU coach said. “I think she had a little bigger heart to go get those. The blocks were special. I don’t think there’s a lot of people in this league who have ever had a triple-double for blocks. I will frame this boxscore for her.”

The Salukis put the game away early, rolling to a 27-12 lead by the end of the first period. SIU gradually added to the lead with each passing quarter. It was 52-33 at the half and 78-44 through three periods.

As great as Taylor was on this day, she wasn’t the only Saluki senior wreaking havoc with Evansville.

Ashley Jones also contributed 20 points. She was 8-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-5 from long range. She also dished out eight assists.

Also reaching double figures for the Dawgs were Jadynn Mason with 13 and Love with 10. Tamara Nard and Aja Holmes followed with nine apiece. Seairra Hughes chipped in a season-high eight. Laniah Randle also finished with eight.

Evansville was led by Myia Clark’s 15 points. Kynidi Mason Stiverson checked in with 13 and A’Niah Griffin added 12.

With the win, SIU is 8-10 in the Missouri Valley Conference standings and is 11-16 overall. The Purple Aces fall to 6-12 in the league and are 11-16 overall.

The Salukis play at Northern Iowa Thursday and round out the regular season Saturday a Drake.