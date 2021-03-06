Saluki Women's Basketball | Turn the page: UNI routs SIU

The margin reached double digits before the first quarter ended and stayed there for the final 23:25 as the Panthers conducted a clinic on both ends of the floor. They shot 52 percent from the field, going 8 of 20 on 3-pointers and carving up SIU’s half-court defense with good ball and player movement.

When the Salukis had the ball, it wasn’t much better. UNI took away most of their preferred options and bottled up the lane, even when SIU worked the ball to Gabby Walker. The Salukis were 16 of 58 from the field, getting eight shots blocked and others altered by the Panthers’ length and positioning.

Only Makenzie Silvey reached double figures, scoring 10 points, and it took her 13 shots to get there. Walker was just 2 of 7 from the floor for seven points. The Salukis seemed destined for a final output in the 30s until Allea Potter hit a 3-pointer and a layup late to help boost them into the 40s.

Stein said her team was simply too fatigued to mount much resistance to UNI.

“I think we ran out of gas,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of kids who have played a lot of minutes recently between Gabby, Makenzie, Adrianna (Katcher), Caitlin (Link) and Rachel (Pudlowski). They’ve played a lot of minutes and that showed this weekend.”