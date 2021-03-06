Saluki Women's Basketball | Turn the page: UNI routs SIU

CARBONDALE — Turn the page.
No, just go ahead and rip it out. Wad it up. Throw it away.
That’s about all the SIU women can do after closing the regular season Saturday with a 64-41 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Northern Iowa that sends them into the conference tournament with a five-game losing streak.
The final margin was actually flattering to the Salukis (8-15, 5-13). The Panthers never trailed and led by 30 points in the fourth quarter. SIU set a season low for points and needed nine points down the stretch just to get to the 40s.
But Salukis coach Cindy Stein, who’s always capable of seeing a half-full glass even after the darkest moment, could almost be seen smiling through her mask as she dissected the outcome’s aftermath.
“I’m very encouraged about Moline,” she said, referring to the site of the conference tournament. “We are getting closer to where we want to be with our substitution patterns and we are getting Abby Brockmeyer back as well.”
Brockmeyer missed her 11th straight game with an ankle injury suffered Feb. 3 in practice. Stein said that if the game had mattered for seeding purposes or been a conference tournament game, Brockmeyer would have played.
But it didn’t, and she didn’t, and it was ugly fast. UNI (14-11, 11-7), which clinched the 4th seed for Moline, opened up a 9-2 lead and forced Stein to burn a timeout less than three minutes into the game.
The margin reached double digits before the first quarter ended and stayed there for the final 23:25 as the Panthers conducted a clinic on both ends of the floor. They shot 52 percent from the field, going 8 of 20 on 3-pointers and carving up SIU’s half-court defense with good ball and player movement.
When the Salukis had the ball, it wasn’t much better. UNI took away most of their preferred options and bottled up the lane, even when SIU worked the ball to Gabby Walker. The Salukis were 16 of 58 from the field, getting eight shots blocked and others altered by the Panthers’ length and positioning.
Only Makenzie Silvey reached double figures, scoring 10 points, and it took her 13 shots to get there. Walker was just 2 of 7 from the floor for seven points. The Salukis seemed destined for a final output in the 30s until Allea Potter hit a 3-pointer and a layup late to help boost them into the 40s.
Stein said her team was simply too fatigued to mount much resistance to UNI.
“I think we ran out of gas,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of kids who have played a lot of minutes recently between Gabby, Makenzie, Adrianna (Katcher), Caitlin (Link) and Rachel (Pudlowski). They’ve played a lot of minutes and that showed this weekend.”
Silvey and Walker spent the entire fourth quarter on the bench with the game way out of reach. The Panthers also flooded the floor with reserves for most of the last six minutes.
Megan Maahs scored a game-high 14 for UNI while rejecting three shots. Emerson Green added 13 and Kayba Laube tallied 12 — all from the 3-point line.
DAWG BITES
Before SIU trotted out its lineup, it played a tribute video for its five seniors — Silvey, Walker, Brockmeyer, Awa Keita and Rachel Pudlowski. They could be honored again next year. All can return under NCAA legislation enacted because of the pandemic, although those decisions won’t be made until after this season ends. … The Salukis endured three scoring droughts of at least three minutes, including one that lasted 5:28 after Katcher’s putback on their first possession of the third quarter. … As expected, SIU drew Indiana State for its conference tournament opener Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Salukis swept the Sycamores last month in Terre Haute, winning 84-69 and 76-53.