SIU Basketball | Illinois State narrowly beats Salukis 59-56

CARBONDALE – They were soooo close.

The Saluki women appeared to be poised to win their fourth straight game. They trailed a good Illinois State team 57-56 with just 19.6 remaining. But, SIU was inbounding the ball under its own basket.

However, the Redbird defense bottled up the passing lanes, causing trigger person Quierra Love to stutter step and cross the end line while trying to inbound the ball. Illinois State’s Paige Robinson made the Salukis pay, hitting a pair of free throws at the other end.

Ashley Jones managed to get off a long 3-point attempt under heavy pressure at the buzzer, but the shot was well off the mark. The Redbirds, 9-5, 3-1 in Missouri Valley play, left Carbondale with a 59-56 victory.

While Love committed the final turnover, it hardly cast a pall on her overall performance. The junior point guard finished with 11 points, including a 3-pointer with 36 ticks remaining, seven steals, four rebounds and three assists.

She single-handedly disrupted the Illinois State defense in the first half.

“It’s only one possession,” said SIU coach Kelly Bond-White. “It didn’t come down to that last possession. One possession throughout 40 minutes is only one where we have to value the ball more. Tonight, I think unforced turnovers hurt us and the lack of being physical on the block.

“Q (Love) does what she does. We knew she’d be able to disrupt their offensive flow which is all about timing. We thought she could really get after (Maya) Wong and be disruptive, and she really did. She led to eight transition points all by herself with her seven steals. Even when she wasn’t turning it over, she was forcing the point guard to the left side of the floor so they couldn’t get a lot of ball reversal.”

A defensive lapse just a few seconds earlier allowed the Redbirds to take the lead.

Love’s trey with 36 seconds left put SIU on top 56-54. However, Paige Robinson, Illinois State’s leading scorer was left alone in the right corner on the ensuing possession. Robinson, who was held in check most of the day, drained the shot, giving the Redbirds the lead.

“We have to be locked in enough,” Bond-White said. “We put yellow or red jerseys on them in practice. I told them I can’t put a yellow jersey on her. You have to be locked in and know who the shooter is.”

While a lot happened in the final minute of the game, three lead changes and a turnover, it may not have been the most critical juncture of the contest.

With the game tied at 34, Love tracked down a long defensive rebound, beat the Redbirds defense down the floor and scored. She was fouled by Kate Bullman on a strong drive to the basket. Love completed the three-point play, giving SIU a 37-34 lead with 6:45 left in the quarter.

However, the Salukis failed to score for the remainder of the quarter. The Salukis turned the ball over six times in that span, missed four field goal attempts and a pair of free throws.

“That third quarter lapse, I have to take the blame for that,” Bond-White said. “That’s on me. We have to o much talent. Whether I should have used a time out early to settle them, or put in my blitz group to get some easy buckets, but for that lapse, we have way too much talent not to score over that period.”

That scoring drought allowed the Redbirds to take a seven-point lead (44-37), it’s largest of the game, into the fourth quarter.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Salukis, who are now 6-7 overall, 3-1 in MVC play.

Despite the losing record, Bond-White sees growth.

“Chemistry is still big,” she said. “I think today we ended up with 10 assists. That’s pretty low for a game for us. One of the keys of the game was 20 assists or more. That’s one of the areas we lead the conference.

“I think we have to move the ball around a lot more. When we move the ball around and it doesn’t stick they’re more efficient. The chemistry has been there. I think it’s getting better, but it can’t be a crutch for us now in the second half of the season.”

Jones led the Salukis with 12 points. Love had 11 while Shemera Williams and Promise Taylor added 10 apiece. Taylor added eight rebounds and four blocks.

Robinson, who came into the game averaging 18.7, scored 15 to lead Illinois State. Deanna Wilson finished with 12, Wong 11.

The Salukis return to action Wednesday at Missouri State.