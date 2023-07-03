On Thursday, the SIU women’s basketball team practiced in Banterra Center.

While her teammates worked on individual drills like dribbling, finishing driving layups through contact and shooting jumpers in transition, team captain Adrianna Katcher pedaled for the better part of 30 minutes on a stationary bike.

It’s not how Katcher would prefer to spend practice but she has no choice. Chronic shin splints, which limited her to 15 minutes over four games last winter, have her biding her time on the sidelines again.

The doctors have forced her into a long period of inactivity and all Katcher can do, in her words, is trust the process.

“It’s frustrating because sports has been my life,” said the 5-11 forward from Urbana, Iowa. “Not to be out there with my teammates is definitely frustrating but I have to know that I’ll be back out there when I need to be.”

When that is, no one knows. But one thing Katcher knows: The next time she is fully healthy in a Saluki uniform will be the first time. She disclosed Thursday that she’s been less than 100% physically the entire time she’s been at SIU.

Even in her freshman year, when she started 16 of 24 games and grabbed a rebound every five minutes, a rate that led coach Cindy Stein to play her 24 minutes per game, Katcher wasn’t at full strength. When she collected 14 rebounds in a New Year’s Day win over Evansville and scored 10 points in a career-high 38 minutes during an upset of Illinois State, Katcher said adrenaline was her best friend.

“It’s an overuse type of injury, so it’s been off-and-on for three years,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming. I guess my body was telling me I needed a break. They don’t know what causes it so it’s hard to fix it.

“It’s been frustrating because I’ve been doing everything I can to get better and not having any answers. Just being told that I can only sit down and rest is frustrating but I have to remember it’s a process.”

Making it more frustrating for Katcher as a competitor is her belief that she would be a great fit for coach Kelly Bond-White’s system. Katcher was good enough to win Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Jan. 4, 2022 after averaging 8.5 points and 10.5 boards in the Salukis’ weekend sweep of Evansville.

There were many stretches last year where Bond-White could have used Katcher’s presence. Bond-White said when she was hired that her love language was cooking. Katcher would have been the binding agent to make an inconsistent defensive team better.

Katcher’s long arms, tenacity and willingness to take charge could have given SIU a few defensive stops that might have changed close losses into thrilling wins.

“She’s the type of kid who’s a quiet leader,” Bond-White said on Tuesday. “When your teammates elect you captain, there’s a reason for it. And it’s because they respect what she does off and on the floor. Even last year, when she was on the sidelines, she was always first on the bench to cheer them on.”

Whether Katcher is on the floor or not, the Salukis should be a better team in 2023-24. They return 11 of their top 12 players from last year, including the MVC’s top shot blocker in 6-5 senior Promise Taylor, and have four players who averaged at least one steal per game back.

While watching the team perform on Thursday, Katcher declared they should be much-improved.

She hopes she can make it on the floor to help them turn around a 12-19 record.

“They’re looking awesome,” she said. “I am super excited to get back and help this team. Their chemistry is really good. We’ve come a long way because we know the system coach wants to run. We didn’t know that last year.”