SIU Women's Basketball | Martin leads Salukis to win over Indiana State

However, this was a win SIU needed badly. If it is to boost itself into the top six in the Valley and avoid playing on the first day of the four-day conference tournament, it has to close the year with at least four wins in six games.

At 4-22 overall and 2-12 in the conference, Indiana State seemed the perfect foil. Yet coach Cindy Stein was more than a little worried prior to tipoff.

“Indiana State has kept improving and improving, so I knew they would come out here with a flurry and do everything they could to knock us out of rhythm,” she said. “It was hard to get momentum.”

If both teams were cars, they ran like one with a gas leak that’s also got suspension issues. After roaring out to an 8-0 lead in the first 2:35, the Salukis then went scoreless for more than five minutes. But the Sycamores generated very little offense aside from Jamyra McChristine’s 12 first half points.

SIU eased into halftime with a 28-17 lead, but then allowed Indiana State to close within six late in the third quarter. At that point, the Salukis physically enforced a six-minute stretch that quashed any upset hopes of the Trees.