SIU Women's Basketball | McCallister, Salukis try to sweep Evansville

When you back up the team’s top point-producer, your opportunities can be limited.

“With Mac in foul trouble, I had to take a little bit of her responsibilities,” McCallister said. “I can never do what she does most of the time, but I was able to come in and make some shots.”

A Silvey-like catch-and-shoot 3-pointer midway through the third quarter restored a 38-27 lead for the Salukis. In the fourth quarter, McCallister capped a 12-0 spurt with consecutive transition buckets off turnovers that boosted a six-point advantage to 18, sealing the verdict.

For good measure, McCallister finished her night with a 3-ball in the last minute that brought her within three points of her career high, set last year at Western Kentucky.

“We had a tough little stretch there,” McCallister said of a three-game losing streak that ended Friday night, “but we still have high hopes.”

With five regular season games remaining, SIU needs at least three more wins to feel comfortable about avoiding a Thursday game to start the conference tournament on March 12 in Moline.