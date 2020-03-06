SIU Women's Basketball | Patrick, Salukis play final home game

Brittney Patrick recently characterized her SIU career as a roller-coaster ride.
Saturday’s regular season finale against Valparaiso in Banterra Center and next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament represent her last chances for the exhilarating thrill that an amusement park’s signature attraction gives someone.
“I feel like it’s had ups and downs,” she said of her four years at SIU after practice on Wednesday morning. “I’ve tried to give it my all and just play for the team. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.”
The 5-6 senior from Bolingbrook arrived in Carbondale with sterling credentials. A two-time all-conference selection in high school, Patrick led Bolingbrook to consecutive Class 4A regional crowns after transferring from DeKalb following her sophomore year.
She led her team in scoring, assists and steals as a senior and was even nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game. With all those accolades in her hip pocket, Patrick arrived in SIU and did much more sitting than playing her freshman year.
Averaging just 7.6 minutes over 27 games, Patrick scored 33 points and had more turnovers (26) than assists (18).
“My freshman year, I didn’t play much, so it went by super-slow,” she said. “The last three years, they’ve gone by much faster.”
That’s because Patrick went from part-timer as a sophomore (31 games, 13 starts) to a full-time starter as a junior. She averaged 6.1 points and a league-high 5.0 assists per game, chipping in 52 steals and averaging 2.11 assists for every turnover.
This year, Patrick is averaging 6.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals a game. She has upped her scoring of late, pumping in a season-high 17 points in Sunday’s loss at Illinois State. That’s just two off her career high, set last March at Evansville.
Salukis coach Cindy Stein said Patrick takes pride in being able to score when opponents forget to guard her.
“Brittney plays very gritty, and I love her determination,” Stein said after the Illinois State game. “She’s worked very hard on her shot, so she takes it personally when people don’t play her. She made people pay for not playing her.”
It was the fifth time this year Patrick scored in double figures. That includes perhaps her best game, a 12-point, eight-rebound, five-assist outing on Jan. 17 in SIU’s top win of the year, a 70-68 upset of then-No. 19 Missouri State.
Patrick was involved in the winning play. Her drive to the bucket attracted a pair of defenders, and she slipped a bounce pass to an open Gabby Walker for a layup with 1.3 seconds remaining for the winning points.
“That game was great, but we’ve had others that were special too,” she said when asked her favorite memories at SIU. “We beat Indiana State two years ago in the (conference) tournament when we were down by 18 points.”
Patrick and four other seniors — Nicole Martin, Kristen Nelson, Lauren Hartman and Caitlyn Claussen — are playing their final home game on Saturday.
“I’m hoping it’s not full of tears, because I don’t like crying in front of people,” Patrick said. “I think it will be emotional, but I’m just going into it with a positive mindset. I’m going to be there for my teammates.”