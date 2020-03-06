SIU Women's Basketball | Patrick, Salukis play final home game

Brittney Patrick recently characterized her SIU career as a roller-coaster ride.

Saturday’s regular season finale against Valparaiso in Banterra Center and next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament represent her last chances for the exhilarating thrill that an amusement park’s signature attraction gives someone.

“I feel like it’s had ups and downs,” she said of her four years at SIU after practice on Wednesday morning. “I’ve tried to give it my all and just play for the team. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.”

The 5-6 senior from Bolingbrook arrived in Carbondale with sterling credentials. A two-time all-conference selection in high school, Patrick led Bolingbrook to consecutive Class 4A regional crowns after transferring from DeKalb following her sophomore year.

She led her team in scoring, assists and steals as a senior and was even nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game. With all those accolades in her hip pocket, Patrick arrived in SIU and did much more sitting than playing her freshman year.

Averaging just 7.6 minutes over 27 games, Patrick scored 33 points and had more turnovers (26) than assists (18).