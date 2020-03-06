You are the owner of this article.
SIU Women's Basketball | Patrick, Salukis play final home game
Brittney Patrick recently characterized her SIU career as a roller-coaster ride.

Saturday’s regular season finale against Valparaiso in Banterra Center and next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament represent her last chances for the exhilarating thrill that an amusement park’s signature attraction gives someone.

“I feel like it’s had ups and downs,” she said of her four years at SIU after practice on Wednesday morning. “I’ve tried to give it my all and just play for the team. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.”

The 5-6 senior from Bolingbrook arrived in Carbondale with sterling credentials. A two-time all-conference selection in high school, Patrick led Bolingbrook to consecutive Class 4A regional crowns after transferring from DeKalb following her sophomore year.

She led her team in scoring, assists and steals as a senior and was even nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game. With all those accolades in her hip pocket, Patrick arrived in SIU and did much more sitting than playing her freshman year.

Averaging just 7.6 minutes over 27 games, Patrick scored 33 points and had more turnovers (26) than assists (18).

“My freshman year, I didn’t play much, so it went by super-slow,” she said. “The last three years, they’ve gone by much faster.”

That’s because Patrick went from part-timer as a sophomore (31 games, 13 starts) to a full-time starter as a junior. She averaged 6.1 points and a league-high 5.0 assists per game, chipping in 52 steals and averaging 2.11 assists for every turnover.

This year, Patrick is averaging 6.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals a game. She has upped her scoring of late, pumping in a season-high 17 points in Sunday’s loss at Illinois State. That’s just two off her career high, set last March at Evansville.

Salukis coach Cindy Stein said Patrick takes pride in being able to score when opponents forget to guard her.

“Brittney plays very gritty, and I love her determination,” Stein said after the Illinois State game. “She’s worked very hard on her shot, so she takes it personally when people don’t play her. She made people pay for not playing her.”

It was the fifth time this year Patrick scored in double figures. That includes perhaps her best game, a 12-point, eight-rebound, five-assist outing on Jan. 17 in SIU’s top win of the year, a 70-68 upset of then-No. 19 Missouri State.

Patrick was involved in the winning play. Her drive to the bucket attracted a pair of defenders, and she slipped a bounce pass to an open Gabby Walker for a layup with 1.3 seconds remaining for the winning points.

“That game was great, but we’ve had others that were special too,” she said when asked her favorite memories at SIU. “We beat Indiana State two years ago in the (conference) tournament when we were down by 18 points.”

Patrick and four other seniors — Nicole Martin, Kristen Nelson, Lauren Hartman and Caitlyn Claussen — are playing their final home game on Saturday.

“I’m hoping it’s not full of tears, because I don’t like crying in front of people,” Patrick said. “I think it will be emotional, but I’m just going into it with a positive mindset. I’m going to be there for my teammates.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Valparaiso at SIU

When: Saturday, 2:04 p.m.

Where: Banterra Center (8,284), Carbondale

Records: Valparaiso 16-12, 8-9; SIU 16-12, 8-9

Radio: WUEZ-FM (95.1), John Miller

TV: ESPN+

Tickets: $5 adult, $3 youth

Valparaiso update: The Crusaders have exceeded expectations by a little bit this year, giving themselves a chance to earn the last bye for next week’s conference tournament in Moline. Valpo has been more than competitive in back-to-back losses against Valley champ Missouri State and Drake, falling 85-70 to the Bears on Thursday night and taking the Bulldogs to the wire in its home finale on Sunday before suffering an 83-79 loss. Sophomore guard Carie Weinman is the conference’s leading thief by a bunch, averaging 2.4 steals overall and 3.1 in Valley games, and hit 6 of 6 shots last Friday when the Crusaders scored their first win over Northern Iowa. Valpo is the best foul shooting team in the league at nearly 80 percent, but is by far the worst-rebounding team in the Valley, getting outboarded by more than eight per game.

SIU update: It didn’t take long for one to realize the Salukis were going to win Thursday night against Loyola. They were quicker to the ball and had more purpose on offense most of the game, even though their 37 percent shooting didn’t reflect it. The emphasis on getting the ball inside paid off in the form of 16 points from Nicole Martin and a 27-7 advantage in free throw attempts. Given that the Crusaders allow opponents to make only 28.5 percent from the 3-point line, SIU should probably aim to work the ball in the lane to the likes of Martin and Abby Brockmeyer with regularity. In the teams’ first meeting on January 3 in northwest Indiana, the Salukis used 24 points from Makenzie Silvey to dump Valpo 67-51. Brockmeyer added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

