NORMAL, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University women's basketball team (8-14) went wire-to-wire with the Missouri Valley Conference's first place team on Friday night, but ultimately fell short as the Salukis lost to Illinois State (17-5), 73-70.

ISU's Mary Crompton hit the game-winning three-pointer with two seconds remaining to break a 70-70 tie in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds got off to a strong start, leading 19-15 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams shot around 46% from the field in the opening 10 minutes.

SIU bounced back with a big second quarter, scoring 24 points compared to Illinois State's 17. Ashley Jones finished the first half with a team-high 13 points.

Illinois State rebounded on the defensive end in the third, limiting SIU to just 12 points. SIU's defense had its strongest quarter of the game in the third quarter as well, holding the Redbirds to 16 points.

Into the fourth, both sides traded blows with Aja Holmes draining multiple critical three's for Southern to keep the game tight. With 27 seconds left on the game clock and the Salukis down by three, Holmes hit another one from deep to bring the game level.

Crompton's three came off of a Paige Robinson assist to earn the 73-70 win for the Redbirds.

Jones' 20 points led the way for SIU in the loss, while three other Salukis scored in double-figures. Holmes had 15 points and went 5-of-10 from deep, while Promise Taylor had 13 and Shemera Williams had 10.

With the loss, the Salukis fall to 8-14 overall and 5-8 in conference play. SIU will conclude its two-game road trip on Sunday at Bradley at 2 p.m.