SIU Women’s Basketball | Salukis fall to Missouri State

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White got the gritty defense she was looking for Wednesday night, but not the desired result. The Salukis held Missouri State to 43% shooting, which was good enough for the Bears to claim a 70-68 win at the Banterra Center.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Salukis, but easily the best defensive effort in that span. In the previous three losses, SIU had yielded 101, 87 and 94 points. In addition, the Salukis racked up 13 steals, six by Jaidynn Mason and nine blocked shots, six by Promise Taylor.

And, it was a marked improvement over SIU’s previous meeting with the Bears. The Salukis dropped a 78-57 decision at Springfield on Jan. 11. SIU also avoided a second half collapse. They led Missouri State at halftime of the first game.

The Salukis came into this game after enduring “Breakfast Club” earlier this week, early morning practices focusing on team defense.

“I was proud of our kids effort tonight,” Bond-White said. “They battled. They battled. Particularly in the first half I thought our defense was solid, extremely solid. I was proud of our resolve. We tried to keep it simple.

“Breakfast Club got their attention. We’ll be back at Breakfast Club tomorrow morning. I liked the defensive effort, but I’m going to keep getting their attention.”

The Bears led virtually the entire game, but never by more than eight points.

The Salukis entered the fourth quarter trailing 45-41, but didn’t cut into that lead until Aja Holmes drained a 3-pointer with 10.9 seconds remaining. Missouri State’s Sydney Wilson essentially locked the game down with a pair of free throws with 5.2 remaining.

While the SIU defense was undeniably better, the Salukis fell just short of their 71 points per game scoring average. The Salukis shot just 39.7%.

However, the offense was not without its moments.

“We got every shot we wanted,” Bond-White said. “There was just a lid on the bucket. They didn’t go down in the first half. I told our kids at halftime, we still wanted to run, but we wanted to be efficient. I thought the game came down to unforced errors, some of our decision making in transition and our finishing.

“I think tonight was a night we could have taken this one if we had just been a little bit more disciplined on offense and understand that when their bigs came out of the game, that’s when we needed to get Promise the ball. We have a big and we’re not utilizing her enough.”

The Salukis had a six-point advantage in the second quarter. SIU opened second quarter scoring when Ashley Jones scored on a fast break created by an athletic steal and pass from Mason.

Following a Missouri State turnover, the Bears had 21, Taylor scored on a nifty inside move. Following a defensive stop, Mason scored a driving layup to push the SIU lead to 19-13.

Missouri State regained the lead four minutes later and SIU never led again.

The Salukis started a different lineup against Missouri State with both Tamara Nard, a 6-foot-2 forward, and 6-5 Taylor. Missouri State got 17 offensive rebounds which resulted in 14 second chance points.

Mason also got the nod over Quierra Love at the point guard spot. Bond-White said the changes were partially due to Missouri State’s rebounding prowess, they out-rebounded SIU 44-32, and the efforts shown at Breakfast Club.

Despite those deficiencies, this was a game in which Bond-White saw progress.

“Happy is definitely not the word for it,” she said. “I talk to you guys about expectations all the time. I do want our kids to acknowledge that we’re getting better, but my expectations are not going to change because I know what we’re capable of, and I’m going to keep pushing and pulling it out of them.”

Jones led the Salukis with 23 points while Shemera Williams scored 14. Williams was 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

Guard Aniya Thomas led Missouri State with 21 points. Jade Masogayo scored 16, hitting 7-of-10 shots.

The Salukis return to action Saturday, playing host to Valparaiso at 2 p.m.