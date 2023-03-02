CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Southern Illinois University women's basketball team fell to Northern Iowa, 85-76, on the road on Thursday night.

The first quarter saw little separate the two sides, as UNI led 17-15 at the end of the opening 10 minutes. SIU shot 5-of-13 in the first, while UNI started hot, going 7-of-16 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep.

Southern Illinois bounced-back in a big way in the second, scoring 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field while also hitting four 3-pointers. Northern Iowa stayed hot offensively in the quarter, shooting 8-of-14 for 22 points, leading to a 39-all tie at halftime.

The Panthers carried their success on offense into the second half, outscoring SIU, 24-16, in the third quarter. UNI had its top shooting performance of the night in the third, going 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep to take a 63-55 lead.

Both teams shot the ball well in the fourth, as the Salukis and Panthers scored over 20 points each in the final 10 minutes. Despite SIU tallying 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting, Northern Iowa held-on to secure the 85-76 victory.

Northern Iowa shot 53.6% from the field and 61.1% from 3-point range for the game.

Ashley Jones led the way with 22 points for the Salukis, followed by Promise Taylor, who had 19 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

With the loss, SIU falls to 11-17 overall and 8-11 in conference play. The Salukis will conclude the regular season at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Drake.