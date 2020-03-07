SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis fall to Valparaiso on senior night

CARBONDALE — This wasn’t the way the SIU women wanted Senior Day to end.

Five Saluki seniors hoped the postgame ceremonies on Saturday would occur after a Missouri Valley Conference win over Valparaiso. Instead, they watched the Crusaders outscore them 23-14 in the fourth quarter to earn a 69-58 victory.

The result not only led to a somber postgame, but adjusted SIU’s travel plans for the conference tournament next week in a negative way. Instead of finishing sixth as it would have done with a win, it wound up seventh and has to play at 7:02 on Thursday night in the play-in round at TaxSlayer Center in Moline against No. 10 Evansville.

“Frustrating,” coach Cindy Stein said of the outcome. “We did not adjust well to the physicality of the game. I feel badly for the seniors because I know how badly they wanted it. But this is a new season now. We have to try to win four games in four days. That’s our journey; we’ve got to get it done.”

The journey will be the toughest one possible — if the Salukis can get all the way. That would require them to not only win on Thursday, but win three more times after that, including a potential matchup Friday night with No. 2 Drake. The Bulldogs swept them in the season series.