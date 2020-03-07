SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis fall to Valparaiso on senior night

CARBONDALE — This wasn’t the way the SIU women wanted Senior Day to end.
Five Saluki seniors hoped the postgame ceremonies on Saturday would occur after a Missouri Valley Conference win over Valparaiso. Instead, they watched the Crusaders outscore them 23-14 in the fourth quarter to earn a 69-58 victory.
The result not only led to a somber postgame, but adjusted SIU’s travel plans for the conference tournament next week in a negative way. Instead of finishing sixth as it would have done with a win, it wound up seventh and has to play at 7:02 on Thursday night in the play-in round at TaxSlayer Center in Moline against No. 10 Evansville.
“Frustrating,” coach Cindy Stein said of the outcome. “We did not adjust well to the physicality of the game. I feel badly for the seniors because I know how badly they wanted it. But this is a new season now. We have to try to win four games in four days. That’s our journey; we’ve got to get it done.”
The journey will be the toughest one possible — if the Salukis can get all the way. That would require them to not only win on Thursday, but win three more times after that, including a potential matchup Friday night with No. 2 Drake. The Bulldogs swept them in the season series.
In a game with a lot on the line, SIU (16-13, 8-10) didn’t deliver the kind of detailed performance it required. From shooting just 36 percent from the field to missing 13 of 23 foul shots and botching a spate of defensive rotations that enabled Valpo (17-12, 9-9) to can 8 of 16 3-pointers, the Salukis simply failed to execute.
Stein spent the day looking for a combination that would work, even going so far as to bench senior Nicole Martin for the final 5:20.
“She gave up nine points by not executing the game plan,” Stein said of her decision. “That’s why she was not in the game. We couldn’t keep giving up 3s.”
The game got away from SIU late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. A 3-ball by Carie Weinman with 3.7 seconds remaining in the third put the Crusaders ahead to stay at 46-44. Two more 3s and a Grace White layup started the fourth quarter and forced a Salukis timeout, trailing 54-46.
Valpo stretched the margin to 59-48 on a transition layup by White at the 5:25 mark. It rode that margin to the finish line, SIU not getting any closer than seven for the game’s remainder.
Abby Brockmeyer led all scorers with 19 points and all rebounders with 11, continuing her fine late-season work. Martin and Brittney Patrick each added 10 points. Leading scorer Makenzie Silvey made just 2 of 14 shots and finished with only five, 10 under her average.
Self-flagellation, mixed with optimism, was the postgame theme from Brockmeyer and Patrick.
“We didn’t make our free throws and they made their free throws,” Brockmeyer said. “We didn’t execute and we didn’t get many stops like we needed to.”
“We didn’t execute our plays right and we fouled a lot,” Patrick said of the fourth quarter.
White came off the bench to tally 16 points and lead four Crusaders in double figures. Grace Hales scored 15, Addison Stoller added 12 points and Weinman hit for 11.
Minutes after the final horn, the Saluki seniors marched out to the floor for the last time at Banterra Center. They will try to postpone their final farewell as long as they can, even though they’re taking the long, hard road.
“We can beat anyone in our conference,” Brockmeyer said. “That’s the mentality we have to take.”