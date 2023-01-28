SIU women’s basketball | SIU falls to UNI 94-81

CARBONDALE – It happened quickly.

Late in the quarter the Southern Illinois University women were hanging tough against Northern Iowa, training just 62-56.

Then, two turnovers, two missed shots and a blink of an eye later, UNI scored 11 straight points to take command of the game. The Panthers went on to defeat SIU 94-81.

With the loss, the Salukis fall to 7-11, 4-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Northern Iowa is 13-6, 8-2. The Panthers hold second place in the MVC.

Coach Kelly Bond-White attributed the loss to a lack of grit and toughness. As a result, she is instituting what she called “The Breakfast Club” where defensive practice will be served at 6 a.m.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “You have to get your butt down and get in a stance. It’s grit. It’s will. It’s something in here you have to have. Everyone on that floor has the footspeed to do it, but then we have to play as one. We can’t say ‘family’ or ‘one’ when we’re discombobulated. If someone gets beat, that next person has to come over. Everybody has to do their job.

“We’re going to get to it. We’re fighting. I just told our kids when everybody wants their shots and their numbers on one end of the floor, we have to get greedy. We have to get dirty with it. I’m going to see them at 6 a.m. Maybe I can get their attention when it’s bright and early and they’re hungry. We’ll call it the ‘Breakfast Club’. It’s ridiculous. We have the talent to defend. I’m doing them a great injustice if I allow them to defend like that.”

The numbers seem to bear out Bond-White's contention.

The Salukis lead the MVC in steals, just over 10 per game. However, in their last four games they’ve given up 73, 101, 87 and 94 points. Frequently during Saturday’s loss to Northern Iowa, the Salukis would defend well for 20 seconds, only to give up an uncontested layup.

UNI shot better than 60 percent from the field in the first half.

“I'm disappointed in our toughness,” Bond-White said. “They kicked our butts on the boards. They almost doubled us on the boards (39-23). They’re kids were banging in there. We gave up too many right-hand drives, too many go for the fake, knowing the kids are coming back to their right hand.

“We got some people some really good looks, but we have to become a team. On the offensive end we’re slowly becoming a team and trusting. Defensively, we’ve got to have help. We’ve got to have help side. We have to play together. That’s the biggest thing. Nobody else is coming to save us down there. We have to be five people connected.”

Conversely, the Salukis were solid again on defense. SIU was 33-of-63 from the field, 52.3 percent.

The Salukis executed so well on offense in the third quarter that UNI switched to a 2-3 zone for several possessions.

And, they were so close until the end of the third quarter.

After Emerson Green, who torched SIU for 26 points, hit a free throw, to give the Panthers a 62-56 lead, SIU turned the ball over. Grace Boffeli, who scored 24 points, followed with an offensive rebound, bumping the lead to eight. Another Saluki turnover was followed by a Kaybe Laube trey, giving the Panthers an 11-point cushion.

“It’s ballgame,” Bond-White said.

Guard Maya McDermott also scored 20 for the Panthers.

Despite the defensive struggles, the Salukis are making offensive progress.

Ashley Jones, who scored 30 Thursday night, added 20 against UNI on 9-15 shooting. Tamara Nard scored 17, hitting 8-11 shots. Promise Taylor and Shemera Williams both scored 13.

So, Bond-White is left looking for the right defensive combinations. The search as on Saturday as all 11 Salukis in uniform played with the game on the line.

“I trust my bench,” Bond-White said. “When both my bigs got a couple fouls, so I trusted Zoe to go in there and get a couple minutes. We’re not a team that can play 6-7 players. We’re not there yet.”

SIU’s search for a solid defensive unit continues Wednesday night when Missouri State comes to town.