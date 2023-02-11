SIU women's basketball team tries for a split of its weekend road trip when it meets Bradley in a Missouri Valley Conference game Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Salukis played first place Illinois State down to the wire Friday night in Normal, losing 73-70 on Mary Crompton's 3-pointer with two seconds left. Aja Holmes tied the game with a 3-ball with 27 seconds remaining, her fifth 3-pointer of the game.

SIU (8-14, 5-8) placed four players in double figures, led by Ashley Jones' 20 points. Holmes finished with 15, while Promise Taylor added 13 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Shemera Williams scored 10.

Bradley (3-21, 0-13) led Missouri State by a point after three quarters before the Bears rallied for a 74-64 Friday night in Peoria. The Braves have dropped 16 straight games, dating back to Dec. 6.

In the teams' first meeting on Jan. 5, the Salukis cruised to an 83-65 win behind a career-high 25 points from Laniah Randle.