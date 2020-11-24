SIU Women's Basketball | Coach Stein not sure what to expect in season opener

If you’re wondering what to expect from the SIU women’s basketball team Wednesday in its season opener with Eastern Michigan, you aren’t alone.

Coach Cindy Stein is right there with you.

“We’re two days away from our first game, and I couldn’t even tell you who’s going to start,” she said Monday morning. “We’ve got some injuries that’s kind of changed some things. We’ve changed our style of what we’re doing, and that’s taking some time.

“I know they’ve worked their butts off. I can put any group out there, but we’re still looking for the five that have some chemistry.”

Barring any unexpected developments, Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer would appear to be two of the five starters. Silvey enters her senior season with 1,185 points, 17th in school history, and averaged a career-high 14.8 ppg last year while becoming a more efficient scorer.

Brockmeyer needs 85 points to reach 1,000 for her career after tallying 10 ppg last year to go along with a team-high 7.6 rebounds. The senior forward could stand to be a bit more assertive offensively. She made 50 percent from the field but averaged just over seven shot attempts per game, not enough for a player who’s shown she can score in multiple ways.