SIU Women's Basketball | Coach Stein not sure what to expect in season opener

If you’re wondering what to expect from the SIU women’s basketball team Wednesday in its season opener with Eastern Michigan, you aren’t alone.
Coach Cindy Stein is right there with you.
“We’re two days away from our first game, and I couldn’t even tell you who’s going to start,” she said Monday morning. “We’ve got some injuries that’s kind of changed some things. We’ve changed our style of what we’re doing, and that’s taking some time.
“I know they’ve worked their butts off. I can put any group out there, but we’re still looking for the five that have some chemistry.”
Barring any unexpected developments, Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer would appear to be two of the five starters. Silvey enters her senior season with 1,185 points, 17th in school history, and averaged a career-high 14.8 ppg last year while becoming a more efficient scorer.
Brockmeyer needs 85 points to reach 1,000 for her career after tallying 10 ppg last year to go along with a team-high 7.6 rebounds. The senior forward could stand to be a bit more assertive offensively. She made 50 percent from the field but averaged just over seven shot attempts per game, not enough for a player who’s shown she can score in multiple ways.
From there, who knows? There are options, even though injuries have taken Awa Keita (knee) and Janell Douvier (broken hand) out of the mix for the short term. Guards Caitlin Link and Payton McCallister, as well as forward Gabby Walker, played with distinction in brief bursts last year.
It was Walker whose last-second layup off a Brittany Patrick feed provided the Salukis with their biggest win in Stein’s seven years, a 70-68 decision last January over No. 19 Missouri State. As one of the few true post players on a team with no one taller than 6-2 sophomore Allea Potter, Walker figures to be in the lineup.
Despite a lack of height, Stein says this team can play bigger, noting their “exceptional” length.
“Without being able to play any exhibitions or scrimmages, it’s hard to gauge where we are,” she said. “It’s going to take all teams a little bit to figure out what they are and what they need to do.”
Link and McCallister could soak up more minutes with the graduation of Patrick and Kristen Nelson, who gave the Salukis one of the best defensive duos in the Missouri Valley Conference. They were a major reason why SIU forced 17.6 turnovers per game and permitted just 63.3 ppg, the lowest it’s allowed since 2006-07.
Another storyline Wednesday is the debut of a promising freshman class that includes Carterville product Jeniah Thompson, a versatile 5-10 forward who led the Lions to third place in Class 2A last February.
Eastern Michigan returns a wealth of experience from a 16-15 team that finished 9-9 in the Mid-American Conference, its first winning record under fifth-year coach Fred Castro. Stein is particularly wary of 5-10 guard Areanna Combs, an Oklahoma State transfer who averaged 19.4 ppg after becoming eligible last December.
Combs wasn’t on the floor when the teams played on Nov. 23, 2019 in Ypsilanti. The Salukis shot 55 percent that day and limited the Eagles to 30 percent marksmanship in an 85-54 rout.
“That’s a very good team,” Stein said of EMU. “Combs averaged 19 and 6 (rebounds) in the MAC, so you know she’s a good player. They’re a much-improved defensive team. We’ll have to take care of the ball and defend.”
Most importantly, Stein is hopeful there will be a game day for the first time since March. SIU was going through shootaround on March 12 in Moline before its Valley tournament opener with Evansville when the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
After an off-season unlike any other and a different preseason, the Salukis are on the verge of getting to do what they have missed doing for eight-plus months.
“We are cautiously optimistic,” Stein said. “We know it can get shut down at any time, but we are anxious to get it rolling. We’re going to enjoy the moment.”
