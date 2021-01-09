SIU Women's Basketball | Despite Brockmeyer milestone, Salukis fall to Bradley

But SIU couldn’t find that hot shooting hand in the second half and also couldn’t cool off the Braves (7-4, 3-1). Leading 50-48 after Gabby Walker converted a layup at the 4:46 mark of the third quarter, the Salukis’ offense dried up.

Bradley finished the period with a 17-4 run that included a 4-point play from Chloe Rice and seven of Lasha Petree’s game-high 24 points. It then started the fourth quarter with six straight points and built the margin to 71-54 when Stein called timeout with 7:07 left.

“They wore us out,” Stein said. “Our conditioning level needs to improve to be able to play with them. We’ve got to be able to hit tired shots, and that’s what we didn’t do.”

If nothing else, this was much more competitive than Friday night’s 77-55 setback, when SIU trailed 15-0 before scoring. Stein opted for a bigger, more experienced lineup, with Brockmeyer and Walker starting in tandem for the first time this year along with Rachel Pudlowski up front.

The Salukis cut turnovers down from 15 Friday night to nine in the rematch and also controlled the rebounding most of the day. They finished in a 31-31 dead heat there as the Braves ate away that advantage down the stretch.