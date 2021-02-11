SIU Women's Basketball | Drake gets past SIU

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Salukis scored in double figures but it wasn't enough as the Drake Bulldogs escaped with a 74-70 win Thursday night inside the Knapp Center.

SIU gave second-place Drake all it could handle and had the Bulldogs on the ropes for most of the contest. SIU led at the end of the first three quarter breaks and built its lead to 13 with 8:44 to go in the third quarter. The pesky Bulldogs chipped away, as they knocked SIU's lead down to six by the end of the third. SIU opened the fourth with a basket off a steal by Payton McCallister to push its lead back to eight, but Drake used a 10-2 run over the next two minutes to tie the contest, 61-all. From that point, the lead seesawed back and forth, with seven lead changes over the next four minutes of play.

McCallister gave SIU its final lead with two of her 10 points on a jumper with 1:44 to go in the fourth that put SIU ahead by one, 70-69. The Salukis got a stop after Adrianna Katcher swatted a Drake layup attempt, but SIU turned the ball right back over. With :40 seconds to play, Makenzie Silvey drove to the basket and kicked it out to Quierra Love for an open look from three, but the ball rattled around and fell out. Grace Berg then gave Drake a two-point lead with a layup ten seconds later, and the Bulldogs forced a turnover on the ensuing SIU possession to seal the comeback win.