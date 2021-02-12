SIU Women's Basketball | Drake rolls to win over SIU for series sweep

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake led from start to finish in a 83-54 win over Southern Illinois Friday evening inside the Knapp Center.

The Salukis trailed by 11 at the half and were within striking distance before the Bulldogs scored the first eight points of the second half to build a 19-point advantage. In total, Drake outscored SIU, 25-13 in the third quarter to put the game to bed and seal the series sweep.

"Drake did a really good job of continuing to attack us," head coach Cindy Stein said. "They put us on the defensive. They pushed the ball up the court quickly and it was hard to get into our matchups because of that. We got caught on a lot of stuff that's hard to guard at such a fast pace."

The Bulldogs kept their foot on the figurative pedal, as they shot 66-percent (8-of-12) from the field in the fourth quarter and held SIU to 31-percent (5-of-16) shooting in the frame to put the game on ice.

Early foul trouble forced SIU to go to its bench earlier than it might have liked, as Gabby Walker and Adrianna Katcher each picked up two first quarter fouls. The Salukis went with four guards at times and had five-foot-ten Rachel Pudlowski at the five. And while Pudlowski fared admirably, the Bulldogs were able to exploit the mismatch to tune of a 50-to-18 advantage in points scored in the paint.