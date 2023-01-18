SIU Women's Basketball | Jones' journey: SIU guard at 4th school

When SIU guard Ashley Jones signed with West Virginia in the fall of 2016, she had no idea about the journey her college basketball career would become.

“I really thought I would do four years at one school and get my degree,” she said after practice Tuesday. “But this has been a little stressful for me. You have to make the decisions that you think are best for your career.

“I think with basketball, it’s been a little bit of craziness for me at some of these schools. But I’m here now, I have my degree and I’m happy.”

The 5-7 Jones, as coach Kelly Bond-White expected would happen when she signed with the program in May, has become a go-to player. Through 14 games, Jones leads the Salukis in scoring at 15 ppg while also ranking second in assists with 43 and canning 75 percent of her foul shots.

SIU is the fourth school of Jones’ six-year career, a story that’s become more common in college sports with the transfer portal and the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020 that gave all athletes an extra season of eligibility.

After playing 37 games at WVU as a freshman and averaging 2.8 ppg while sinking 39.1% on 3-pointers, Jones came back home to Temple. After a redshirt year, Jones blossomed in 2019-20, scoring 16 ppg and earning American Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year honors.

But Jones itched to accomplish something in a Power 5 league. With national power UConn leaving the AAC for a second stint in the Big East, Jones eyed Mississippi State. The Bulldogs had become a top 10 regular under Vic Schaefer and, with Nikki McCray-Penson on the sideline after Schaefer left for Texas, appeared in place to keep winning.

Jones signed with Mississippi State and sat out 2020-21 under NCAA rules. On Oct. 12, 2021, McCray-Penson resigned for health reasons. A staff of interim coaches took over and Jones felt disconnected.

After playing in just 18 of 29 games and averaging 4.1 ppg, including a season-high 17 on her senior day, Jones was packing her bags again.

“I just really felt like I haven’t been in the best situations,” he said. “I’ve struggled with decision-making as far as picking schools. I went to Mississippi State and didn’t play for the person I wanted to play for.

“I really thought I would end my career at Mississippi State, but it ended up being rough. It felt like I had to build a new relationship with a new coach every month.”

Which led Jones to Carbondale. It was a right-time, right-place deal for her and Bond-White. The Salukis needed players after half their roster and four starters waved goodbye via graduation.

Jones said Bond-White showed her that she could be a productive player in the team’s up-tempo scheme. That’s definitely been the case as Jones has scored in double figures in 12 of her 14 games, including a season-high 29 on Dec. 1 against Chicago State and 23 in a Dec. 29 victory at Evansville.

Jones said there’s more for her to give over the season’s last 14 games and the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

“I feel like each game, I’m trying to get into better shape and grow,” she said. “There’s always room to work. I would say I can grow everywhere.”

The same can be said for SIU, whose season has played out in three different stages. There was a 1-5 start which had some wondering where the floor was, followed by a 5-1 stretch that squared the team’s record at .500.

Now there have been three straight losses in which the Salukis owned second half leads, including Saturday’s 65-62 setback at UIC that saw them blow a 28-14 second quarter cushion in falling to 6-9 overall and 3-3 in the Valley.

A road trip to Murray State Friday night and preseason favorite Belmont Sunday seems like a tough way to emerge from this slump, but Jones has faith in the roster.

“I still think we have a shot at winning the conference and making the NCAA Tournament,” she said. “We definitely have the talent on this team. People come up to us after games and say you have the best talent in the league, hands-down.

“It’s about our team coming together. Once we come together, I think we’ll be OK.”