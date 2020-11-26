SIU Women's Basketball | Little things critical for Salukis

So now an actual game is in the books. What can the SIU women do to improve after losing 65-52 to Eastern Michigan in Wednesday’s season opener at Banterra Center?
It’s a fairly substantial list to be sure, one that includes basic things that teams only need game experience to master. But there’s also one concern coach Cindy Stein might have to work around all year if the Salukis are to enjoy a winning season.
All are addressed below in our first edition of The Transition Game:
DOING THE LITTLE THINGS: A fairly young team like SIU is going to have some inconsistencies in terms of executing fundamentals and making decisions. One came late in the first half.
The Salukis could have actually led by double figures at halftime. There was a five-second difference between the game clock and shot clock. If you burn clock and take a shot with seven seconds left in the half, even if it misses, the opponent won’t have much time to get a legitimate shot at the goal.
Instead, Caitlin Link hoisted a quick 3-pointer with 22 seconds on the shot clock. It missed and the Eagles scored on the half’s final possession. A possible 10 or 11-point advantage went to 29-23 at the half.
It was just one possession out of about 70 SIU had, but if you want to know why coaches harp on not taking possessions off, that’s why.
A TRICKY RIDDLE: It will take the Salukis a few games to figure out things like who can become a consistent third scoring threat and what the playing rotation will look like as they get closer to conference play.
But the question that Stein must answer at some point is who becomes the player that can break a defense down in late shot clock situations? That’s not an easy answer because the roster doesn’t contain a lot of those kinds of players.
The top scorers, Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer, can create their own shots if needed, but are better when they don’t need to. Link is just growing into the role as a starting point guard, and is more of a catch-and-shoot player on offense than she is a penetrator.
Freshman Quierra Love has the quickness to break down a defense, but she’s going to need to gain experience in order to do it consistently.
Those situations are where SIU most misses its point guard of the last two years, Brittany Patrick, who could create points for herself or teammates with time ticking down.
REBOUNDS EQUAL RINGS: SIU assistant coach Jody Adams-Birch played for the legendary Pat Summitt at Tennessee. Among one of Summitt’s more famous sayings was that “rebounds equal rings.”
Well, no one knows if championship rings are going to be passed out in Carbondale any time soon. But if one game is a guide, freshman Adrianna Katcher made a nice first impression in that department Wednesday.
Want to know why Katcher led the bench with 18 minutes played? Go look at the rebound column, where you’ll find that she tied for the team lead with eight. That also includes three offensive boards.
Katcher scored just two points, committed two turnovers and blocked a shot. But if she’s going to keep averaging a rebound every two-plus minutes, there’s a pretty good chance Katcher is going to keep earning minutes.
FOUL PLAY: If one goes by fouls drawn as a standard to who was the toughest SIU player to guard Wednesday, Brockmeyer and Rachel Pudlowski tied in that category with five apiece.
That Pudlowski was a difficult matchup for an athletic opponent might bode well for a good senior season. She finished with 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting, mostly on aggressive drives to the basket. And she also made both her free throws.
