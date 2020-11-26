SIU Women's Basketball | Little things critical for Salukis

A TRICKY RIDDLE: It will take the Salukis a few games to figure out things like who can become a consistent third scoring threat and what the playing rotation will look like as they get closer to conference play.

But the question that Stein must answer at some point is who becomes the player that can break a defense down in late shot clock situations? That’s not an easy answer because the roster doesn’t contain a lot of those kinds of players.

The top scorers, Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer, can create their own shots if needed, but are better when they don’t need to. Link is just growing into the role as a starting point guard, and is more of a catch-and-shoot player on offense than she is a penetrator.

Freshman Quierra Love has the quickness to break down a defense, but she’s going to need to gain experience in order to do it consistently.

Those situations are where SIU most misses its point guard of the last two years, Brittany Patrick, who could create points for herself or teammates with time ticking down.

REBOUNDS EQUAL RINGS: SIU assistant coach Jody Adams-Birch played for the legendary Pat Summitt at Tennessee. Among one of Summitt’s more famous sayings was that “rebounds equal rings.”