SIU Women's Basketball | Luckless Salukis drop sixth in a row

CARBONDALE — One might think that if the SIU women’s basketball team started getting no luck, it would be an improvement over the current situation.
Already losers of five straight games going into Friday’s Missouri Valley Conference game with Illinois State, the Salukis had to make do without leading scorer Abby Brockmeyer after she sprained her ankle at practice on Wednesday.
And when SIU put itself in a position to upset one of the Valley’s top teams, it found itself without the player that might have helped it finish the job.
Instead, the Salukis endured another offensive meltdown, managing only 11 points in the final 17-plus minutes and falling 57-50 in Banterra Center.
“Tough game, and tough emotionally,“ said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “I thought we gave a gritty effort and our defense played tough, but the problem was our execution offensively. They played their hearts out, but we have to come back.”
It’s likely that when the Salukis (5-8, 2-6) and Redbirds (10-3, 7-3) get together for a 4 p.m. rematch Saturday, Brockmeyer will don the same walking boot on her left ankle that she modeled Friday. Stein said that Brockmeyer would go through treatment Friday night and the team’s shootaround Saturday morning, but termed her status as “doubtful.”
Still, SIU made up for the absence of Brockmeyer’s 14.2 points and 9.3 rebounds for just over a half. The Salukis’ small-ball lineup hit enough 3-pointers and forced enough turnovers to maintain and build on a 21-19 first quarter lead.
When Payton McCallister drained two foul shots at the 7:03 mark of the third quarter, SIU owned a 39-31 advantage. In fact, it had two possessions with a chance to increase the margin to double figures.
But a turnover and a missed layup left the window cracked a bit more than the Salukis could afford. Illinois State took advantage with six straight points and things really deteriorated from there on the offensive end.
The crisp ball movement and varied attack that marked the first 23 minutes disappeared, replaced by old, less desirable habits.
“The offense started dragging,” Stein said. “We held on to the ball too much. We talked during timeouts about our execution, but we just didn’t do it. It’s not a matter of want-to with this group, but we have to execute better.”
After McCallister’s free throws, the next SIU bucket came from Caitlin Link on a putback — 5 minutes and 40 seconds later. Following that, it took another four minutes before Makenzie Silvey canned a pullup jumper.
And the game was still there for the taking. Link drilled a corner 3-pointer with 3:40 left for a 48-47 edge. It came down to each team’s last five possessions, a deal the Salukis would have gladly accepted prior to tip-off.
Here’s how that shook out for SIU: Turnover, miss, two foul shots by McCallister, missed 3-pointer, miss.
As for the Redbirds: Two free throws by Deanna Wilson, pullup jumper by JuJu Redmond, driving layup by Redmond, two free throws by Terrion Moore, two more foul shots by Redmond.
Redmond’s six points down the stretch capped a 22-point, nine-rebound effort on just 14 shot attempts. Illinois State also got 12 points from Moore and 10 from Mary Crompton.
Silvey scored 12 points to pace the Salukis. She found herself playing as a very undersized power forward for stretches of the second half. Center Gabby Walker found foul trouble on a day where SIU didn’t need her to and played only 20 minutes, and Rachel Pudlowski drew three fouls in 10 minutes, which was aggravating because she had nine first half points.
“It had a huge effect,” Stein said of the fouls. “We had to play Makenzie as a high post and it threw off some of our timing. The fouls dictated who played where at times in the second half.”
DAWG BITES: The Salukis averaged 1.4 points per possession in the first quarter. In the last three quarters? Try 0.62. … Brockmeyer’s absence was keenly felt on the boards, where Illinois State finished with a 39-29 advantage. SIU only managed eight offensive boards on 36 available misses. … It was the Redbirds’ seventh straight win over the Salukis, dating back to February 2017.