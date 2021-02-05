SIU Women's Basketball | Luckless Salukis drop sixth in a row

CARBONDALE — One might think that if the SIU women’s basketball team started getting no luck, it would be an improvement over the current situation.

Already losers of five straight games going into Friday’s Missouri Valley Conference game with Illinois State, the Salukis had to make do without leading scorer Abby Brockmeyer after she sprained her ankle at practice on Wednesday.

And when SIU put itself in a position to upset one of the Valley’s top teams, it found itself without the player that might have helped it finish the job.

Instead, the Salukis endured another offensive meltdown, managing only 11 points in the final 17-plus minutes and falling 57-50 in Banterra Center.

“Tough game, and tough emotionally,“ said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “I thought we gave a gritty effort and our defense played tough, but the problem was our execution offensively. They played their hearts out, but we have to come back.”

It’s likely that when the Salukis (5-8, 2-6) and Redbirds (10-3, 7-3) get together for a 4 p.m. rematch Saturday, Brockmeyer will don the same walking boot on her left ankle that she modeled Friday. Stein said that Brockmeyer would go through treatment Friday night and the team’s shootaround Saturday morning, but termed her status as “doubtful.”