SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis add TCU transfer AJA Holmes to team

SIU's women's basketball program Wednesday announced the addition of former TCU guard Aja Holmes via the transfer portal.

Holmes was a part of the Horned Frogs' program for two years, averaging 5.6 ppg as a freshman and canning 90% of her foul shots.

Last year, Holmes scored a career-high 22 points against Texas A&M. That performance may have made an impression on then-Aggies assistant Kelly Bond-White, who's the first-year coach at SIU.

"Aja's the ultimate team player that will keep defenses honest with her ability to stretch it," Bond-White said in a press release.

Holmes is the fourth player to transfer into the Saluki program, joining Tamara Nard (Houston), Ashley Jones (Mississippi State) and Promise Taylor (Mississippi State).