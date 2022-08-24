 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SIU Women's Basketball

SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis add TCU transfer AJA Holmes to team

  • Updated
  • 0
Bucky Dent

Bucky Dent

 Bucky Dent

SIU's women's basketball program Wednesday announced the addition of former TCU guard Aja Holmes via the transfer portal. 

Holmes was a part of the Horned Frogs' program for two years, averaging 5.6 ppg as a freshman and canning 90% of her foul shots.

Last year, Holmes scored a career-high 22 points against Texas A&M. That performance may have made an impression on then-Aggies assistant Kelly Bond-White, who's the first-year coach at SIU. 

"Aja's the ultimate team player that will keep defenses honest with her ability to stretch it," Bond-White said in a press release. 

Holmes is the fourth player to transfer into the Saluki program, joining Tamara Nard (Houston), Ashley Jones (Mississippi State) and Promise Taylor (Mississippi State).

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News