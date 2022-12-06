SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis aim for consecutive wins

SIU sure put up a lot of gaudy offensive numbers Thursday night in a 115-57 clobbering of hapless Chicago State.

But what pleased coach Kelly Bond-White as much as single-game school records for points and margin of victory was what the Salukis’ defense didn’t allow for the first time this year.

SIU limited the punchless Cougars to 34.5% from the field and kept them from scoring more than 17 points in any quarter. While putting the clamps on Chicago State isn’t quite as tough as locking down someone like Drake or Belmont, it was a step in the right direction for the Salukis.

Another step would be to show they could do it against a decent team like Tennessee State, which enters Banterra Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday for SIU’s yearly home game in front of a few thousand elementary school students that figure to comprise its noisiest home crowd of the season.

“I thought our defensive effort was better and I thought our helpside (defense) was better,” Bond-White said after Thursday night’s win. “I think you can attribute that into forcing them into 27 turnovers.

“We were definitely more plugged in terms of our recognition.”

And like most teams, the Salukis discovered that good offense can flow from good defense. They cashed in all those Chicago State miscues for 36 points while collecting 23 second-chance points and 17 fast-break points.

While SIU dressed out just 10 players due to injuries and other factors, and lost Tamara Nard on fouls early in the fourth quarter, it still got a whopping 60 points off the bench. Three reserves hit for double figures, including Aja Holmes with 19.

Holmes canned 5 of 7 from the 3-point line, an outburst reminiscent of the one she had for TCU last year against Texas A&M when Bond-White was on the Aggies’ bench as Gary Blair’s lead assistant in his last year at the helm.

“She had a great rhythm to her game,” Bond-White said of Holmes. “We watched film with her and noticed her feet were set when she was catching the ball and she was almost (falling) backwards when she shot. She stepped into all her shots (Thursday night) and they looked good.”

Bond-White implored her team before the game to not settle for so many quick shots and focus on working the ball inside. After scoring 54 points in the paint, it’s likely they’ll center their offensive efforts around playing inside-out again.

That means working the ball into the lane via dribble penetration or post-ups, then getting open looks behind the arc for Holmes or Ashley Jones. In scoring a career-high 29 points Thursday night, Jones sank 4 of 7 from the 3-point line.

Jones is the team’s leading scorer at 15.2 ppg to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Promise Taylor chips in 11 ppg and 6.3 rebounds, while Tyranny Brown is good for 10 ppg.

This will be just the sixth meeting all-time between the Salukis and TSU. SIU has a 4-1 lead in the series, including a 79-70 win on Nov. 21, 2015 in Carbondale as part of the Preseason Women’s NIT.