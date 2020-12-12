SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis beat Austin Peay in first game in 17 days

CARBONDALE — The payoff for an unwanted, unscheduled 17-day hiatus from games came just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
As the SIU women dribbled out the final seconds of a 72-54 non-conference win over Austin Peay at Banterra Center, senior forward Abby Brockmeyer reflected on what it meant to her and her teammates.
“It was awesome,” she said. “All we want to do is play. It was great to get out there.”
The Salukis’ appreciation for an opportunity set up with two days’ notice was made clear by their 11-2 run to start the game. It came through loudly and even more clearly with an 0-2 start in play after the Governors (2-1) scored on their first eight possessions of the third quarter and took a 51-49 edge to the fourth period.
SIU needed to solve two critical issues to win. Austin Peay was whipping its defense consistently with dribble penetration to set up easy looks at the goal. It also grabbed a handful of key offensive boards after upsetting the Salukis’ floor balance off the bounce.
“We were having problems with their ball screens,” Brockmeyer said. “We knew that’s what they were going to do in the fourth quarter. We had to get our backside defense going.”
That, they did. For further proof, consult the Governors’ scoring summary in the final 10 minutes:
7:00 – Shay-Lee Kirby converts a layup.
3:03 – Kelen Kenol makes a foul shot.
That’s it. That’s the list.
Austin Peay went 1 for 8 from the field with seven turnovers. Led by freshman guard Quierra Love, whose ball pressure made the Governors start their offense about 4-5 feet further out than most teams prefer, the Salukis simply stifled an opponent that was averaging 89 ppg.
“Q’s defense was critical,” said SIU coach Cindy Stein. “Her quickness is exciting to watch. I noticed it right away when we were recruiting her. She had a lot of steals, a lot of great effort plays. And she was making good decisions today.”
Simply put, Love’s first college start went swimmingly. Working a game-high 35 minutes, she hit 5 of 6 shots from the field and finished with 14 points while tying for the team lead with five assists and recording three steals.
One of those thefts resulted in a layup that evened the score at 51 and started a 23-3 outburst that turned a one-possession game into a comfortable win. While the defense was all hustle, heart and rebounding, the offense scored on nine straight possessions.
Makenzie Silvey’s transition bucket with 7:56 left gave the Salukis the lead for good. The lead kept growing from there as SIU turned defense into offense. When Silvey canned a fadeaway in the lane with 4:19 remaining, the margin was 66-53 and the game’s competitive phase was done.
Of all the lopsided stats from the fourth quarter, one stood out most to Stein: The Salukis grabbed 12 rebounds, and Austin Peay managed two.
“Rebounding was a concern to us,” Stein said, “but we were able to play Abby and Gabby (Walker) together in the fourth quarter and that helped us control the boards.”
Silvey’s 16 points led four players in double figures. Brockmeyer collected 14 points and nine boards, and Walker bagged 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter. SIU shot nearly 54 percent from the field and drew 19 assists on 30 field goals.
There was little time for celebration afterwards. The Salukis play Sunday at 2 p.m. against Southeast Missouri State, meaning they’ll play on back-to-back days after going 2 ½ weeks without a game.
There is no complaining about that circumstance, though. Not after the previous 17 days, which included a seven-day pause because of a positive COVID-19 test that forced the cancellation of three games.
“It’s a relief to be able to play again,” Stein said. “We’ll sleep a lot better tonight.”
