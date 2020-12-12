SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis beat Austin Peay in first game in 17 days

CARBONDALE — The payoff for an unwanted, unscheduled 17-day hiatus from games came just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

As the SIU women dribbled out the final seconds of a 72-54 non-conference win over Austin Peay at Banterra Center, senior forward Abby Brockmeyer reflected on what it meant to her and her teammates.

“It was awesome,” she said. “All we want to do is play. It was great to get out there.”

The Salukis’ appreciation for an opportunity set up with two days’ notice was made clear by their 11-2 run to start the game. It came through loudly and even more clearly with an 0-2 start in play after the Governors (2-1) scored on their first eight possessions of the third quarter and took a 51-49 edge to the fourth period.

SIU needed to solve two critical issues to win. Austin Peay was whipping its defense consistently with dribble penetration to set up easy looks at the goal. It also grabbed a handful of key offensive boards after upsetting the Salukis’ floor balance off the bounce.

“We were having problems with their ball screens,” Brockmeyer said. “We knew that’s what they were going to do in the fourth quarter. We had to get our backside defense going.”