DES MOINES, Iowa – In the regular season finale, Southern Illinois University (11-18, 8-12 MVC) was defeated by Drake University (19-9, 14-6 MVC), 91-68, on the road. The Salukis finish the regular season in seventh place in the Valley.

Promise Taylor's first block of the afternoon was her 83rd of the season, setting a new Southern Illinois single-season record. Taylor breaks CiCi Shannon's record of 82 blocks, which was set in 2011.

SIU trailed by just four points at the end of the first quarter, where Drake out-scored the Salukis, 20-16, and shot 4-of-9 from the field.

Drake hit its first two three-pointers of the game in the second quarter and added on to its lead, out-scoring Southern, 23-16, before the half. Taylor's 11 points and four blocks paced the Salukis in the first 20 minutes, while Shemera Williams had eight points and a team-high three assists.

The Bulldogs' efficiency improved drastically in the second half, starting with a 27-point third quarter on 66.7% shooting from the field. SIU shot 53.3% in the third, but were out-scored, 27-16.

Southern Illinois had its most effective offensive performance of the game in the fourth, scoring 20 points on 57.1% shooting, while Drake stayed hot, adding on 21 points of its own on 72.7% shooting, to seal the 91-68 win.

Taylor scored a team-high 17 points with five blocks in the loss, while Williams (15) and Jaidynn Mason (10) also scored in double-figures.

The Salukis finish the regular season with a record of 11-18 overall and 8-12 in Valley play, and will be the seventh seed in the conference tournament.

Southern Illinois will take on 10th seeded Indiana State in Moline, Ill., on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ in the opening round of Hoops in the Heartland.