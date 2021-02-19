SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis earn wire-to-wire win over Indiana State

"Our ball movement definitely helped open things up for Makenzie," Stein said. "Gabby was a benefactor of our ball movement as well, as was Payton."

Makenzie Silvey was an efficient 11-of-18 from the field, which included 4-of-7 from behind the arc for a game-high 26 points. The two-time All-MVC selection also added six boards, six assists and steal in 29 minutes of work. Gabby Walker added 17 points, seven boards and four assists while Payton McCallister tallied 14 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Rachel Pudlowski chipped in nine points, seven boards, three assists and a block while Caitlin Link added seven points, seven boards and four assists.

SIU's defense set the tone early, as SIU held Indiana State to just 30.8-percent (4-of-13) shooting in the first stanza and to just 31-percent shooting (9-of-29) in the first half.

SIU stretched its lead to 25 (43-18) on a Gabby Walker layup with two minutes to play in the first half and the Salukis never relinquished their double-digit cushion.

In a sign of the times, both teams played nine players each. The Sycamores were without a pair of starters, Marie Hunter and Hattie Westerfield, while the Salukis were without the services of Abby Brockmeyer for the fifth-straight game.