SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis fall to Memphis at home

CARBONDALE — It wasn’t a win, but the Saluki women’s basketball team threw a scare into 4-1 Memphis at the Banterra Center on Tuesday night.

Memphis rolled into Carbondale with a 3-1 record, losing to Columbia but beating three other opponents by a combined 117 points. In the meantime, the Salukis were looking for their first victory.

SIU kept the game close, trailing the Tigers just 64-55 entering the fourth quarter. However, the Saluki defense, which came into the game yielding 84 points per game forced a couple turnovers and got a couple stops in rattling off eight straight points to open the final quarter.

The Salukis managed to forge a pair of ties in the fourth quarter, but eventually fell 89-76.

“Obviously, we have to make an attempt to have heart to play defense,” said SIU coach Kelly Bond-White. “At the beginning of the fourth quarter, I think you saw how we want to play. It’s hard to sustain. I wanted to use my timeouts to give my young ladies a break, but I wanted to make sure I had them at the end of the game.”

Tamara Nard broke free under the bucket to tie the game at 65 with 7:03 remaining. However, it took just 10 seconds for Jamirah Shutes to put Memphis back on top. The Salukis, who had trailed by as much as 14 points, evened the score once again on freshman Jaidynn Mason’s turnaround jumper in the lane.

After Mason scored, the Salukis got a stop, but then turned the ball over. Memphis took the lead for good on a Jada Wright drive to the basket. The Tigers ability to get the ball to the basket on dribble penetration was a sore spot for Bond-White.

“I think we finished with 10 transition points, whereas we gave up 24,” she said. “A lot of those were just people not picking up the ball, just getting to the rim. We knew they didn’t shoot it as well as some other teams we’ve faced so we told our kids, they’re just going to run and shove and shove to try to get you out of position and get a foul on you. And, we played their game tonight.”

The Tigers pushed the lead back to six points, but the Salukis kept battling. Ashley Jones’ short jumper sliced the lead to 73-69 with just 3:51 to play. But, SIU failed to get a stop, yielding an open 3-pointer to Destyne Jackson.

In the meantime, the Salukis had two possessions with a chance to tie or take the lead. Both came up empty.

“I think we’re getting better,” Bond-White said. “That’s three straight games of scoring 70 with still really bad possessions within that. We put 76 on the board and I can remember at least 9-10 possession I felt were wasted.”

A quick glance at the stat sheet showed some areas of concern for the Salukis. They lost the game by 13 points and allowed Memphis to go to the free throw line 38 times. SIU was outscored 26-11 at the line.

“We can’t put people on the foul line and give up 38 free throws a game,” Bond-White said. “It’s impossible.”

Memphis also had a 41-33 advantage on the boards. The Tigers’ 27 defensive rebounds fueled their running game.

Memphis had five players in double figures with Shutes leading the way with 21. Jackson added 14, Emani Jefferson 12 and Madison Griggs with 11.

Jones led the Salukis with 15. It was the first time she appeared in a game since the season-opening loss to Middle Tennessee State. It was a coaching decision to keep Jones off the floor.

“We had a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting about what it’s going to be,” Bond-White said. “And, it’s about just selflessness. It's about understanding every young lady has personal goals. Ashley wants to win and she wants to win with her team. And, she wants to help her team. But, at this stage of the game, I can’t worry about personal goals. My job is to get the team ready. I told her, if you buy into the team, you’ll see that your personal goals will come.”

SIU also got double-digit efforts from Laniah Randle (13) and Mason (10).

The Salukis return to action Saturday, playing Lehigh in the Christmas City Classic.